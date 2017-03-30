Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Park Drone Update Provides Final Glimpses Into Construction Progress Before April Grand Opening
As we enter April and the official opening of Apple's latest campus, Apple Park, drone videographer Matthew Roberts today shared the latest aerial update on the construction progress for the site -- an update that is expected to be the last before Apple Park opens.
In the video, more solar panels sit atop the main circular building's roof awaiting installation, showing that construction on the site will be down to the wire ahead of employees' move-in date, which has yet to be specified by Apple beyond the month of April.
Around the campus, the Tantau Avenue parking garage is nearing completion while internal additions are finally being added, with Roberts' drone catching glimpses of office chairs and desks in the R&D Facility. Other areas are far from completion, like the newly christened "Steve Jobs Theater," which isn't expected to open until later this year.
Roberts' video also notes that "more prep for the pond has been occurring" within the large, central courtyard of Apple Park, and landscaping is ramping up ahead of the April grand opening. Nearby at the main building, staircases have been installed leading up to the entryway atrium.
MacRumors has been following Apple's progress on Apple Campus 2 for years, dating back to when late CEO Steve Jobs pitched the idea for the campus in 2011, to the day demolition began on the site in 2013. In February, Apple officially named the campus "Apple Park" and revealed its opening date would be coming sometime in April, with construction on various buildings continuing after employees move in.
