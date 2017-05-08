Faster Kaby Lake processors and up to 16 GB of RAM expected in second quarter 2017.
Apple Nears $800 Billion Valuation On Path to Becoming World's First Trillion Dollar Company
Apple's stock is currently trading above the $150 mark for the first time ever, after factoring in a 7-for-1 split in 2014, giving the company a record-high market cap of nearly $790 billion. That means Apple is just over $200 billion away from becoming the world's first trillion dollar company.
Google Finance shows Apple flirting with the $800 billion mark today, but the tool appears to be overcounting the company's number of outstanding shares, which totaled 5,225,791,000 as of last quarter. Apple's outstanding shares have declined as the company continues its share buyback program.
Apple's stock price will actually need to hit around $153 based on basic outstanding shares, or around $152 based on diluted outstanding shares, for a true $800 billion capitalization. Either way, it's close.
Apple's stock has been on an impressive run since dropping to as low as $89.47 in 2016, when the iPhone maker reported its first decline in annual revenue since 2001, and its first drop in iPhone sales ever.
Apple analyst Brian White of Wall Street investment firm Drexel Hamilton continues to believe Apple "remains among the most underappreciated stocks in the world," with "attractive upside" for investors. White raised his 12-month price target for Apple's stock to $202 today, up from an already bullish $185.
An excerpt from White's research note, distributed today and obtained by MacRumors:
Over a dozen prominent Wall Street analysts remain upbeat about Apple's stock price heading into the second half of the year, with lots of excitement surrounding the significantly redesigned "iPhone 8" expected to launch in the fall. The smartphone's sales may be boosted by a large "supercycle" of users due to upgrade.
Apple's stock had briefly declined to as low as $144.27 last week after its second quarter earnings results fell slightly below Wall Street expectations, but the drop proved to be only a blip on the radar.
9 minutes ago at 08:36 am
One Treeelion dollarsss O.o
9 minutes ago at 08:37 am
As we've all said before, they are doomed.
/s
/s
8 minutes ago at 08:37 am
And yet with all this cash the apple executives continue to take out loans because they are unwilling to pay taxes to the country they live and work in.
Good.
9 minutes ago at 08:36 am
a billion dollars and we can't even get a proper mail app. let alone siri 2.0 that actually works.
8 minutes ago at 08:37 am
One of the few large companies in the world who actually DESERVE their earnings because it is based on products that people want and make the world a better place. Well done Apple!!!:cool:
4 minutes ago at 08:41 am
and we need them to make a real MacPro that can do Thunderbolt1,2,3, Firewire, PCIe, USB, eSATA. I hope that kind of money can give them more force to find talent engineers.
