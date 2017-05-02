New ~10.5-inch model with nearly bezel-free design rumored.
Apple Reports 2Q 2017 Results: $11B Profit on $52.9B Revenue, 50.8M iPhones
Apple today announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2017, which corresponds to the first calendar quarter of the year. For the quarter, Apple posted revenue of $52.9 billion and net quarterly profit of $11.0 billion, or $2.10 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $50.6 billion and net quarterly profit of $10.5 billion, or $1.90 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.
Gross margin for the quarter was 38.9 percent compared to 39.4 percent in the year-ago quarter, with international sales accounting for 65 percent of revenue. Apple also declared an increased quarterly dividend payment of $0.63 per share, up from $0.57. The dividend is payable on May 18 to shareholders of record as of May 15.
In addition to the increase in the dividend payment, Apple says it will once again expand its share repurchase authorization by an additional $50 billion and the company says it expects to spend a total $300 billion in cash under its overall capital return program by the end of March 2019.
Apple sold 50.8 million iPhones during the quarter, down slightly from 51.1 million a year earlier, while Mac sales rose slightly to 4.20 million units from 4.03 million units in the year-ago quarter. iPad sales continued to decline, falling to 8.92 million from 10.25 million.
“We are proud to report a strong March quarter, with revenue growth accelerating from the December quarter and continued robust demand for iPhone 7 Plus,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We’ve seen great customer response to both models of the new iPhone 7 (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition and we’re thrilled with the strong momentum of our Services business, with our highest revenue ever for a 13-week quarter. Looking ahead, we are excited to welcome attendees from around the world to our annual Worldwide Developers Conference next month in San Jose.”Apple's guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 includes expected revenue of $43.5–45.5 billion and gross margin between 37.5 and 38.5 percent.
Apple are doomed. Face it guys, it's a fact...
Mac sales up 1% over last year. Yay!!! :D
Stock always dip on earnings. It's the way hedge funds and day traders like to scam the market. They scare small investors into selling and then they buy back at a lower price.
Marketwatch for the last 10 minutes has been posting deliberate fake news that the stock has dropped between 1.5 to 2 percent even though it's less than 1 percent. That's how you scam the public. Scare them one day, hype the next day, scare the next, repeat.
See screenshot.
As for 'estimates'. That's another scam the investment institutions play on you. They get the original estimate from the company. Then add some more on top to make you buy more shares and pump up the price. Then when the earnings can't match the estimates that the institutions fabricated, the stock drops and the fat boys win again.
Rinse and repeat because people are so dumb after decades of this scam gullible people still scratching their heads.
But if you are going long long long on monopolist tech stocks you can't really lose, especially if they buy up all the competition.
Market saturation with little to no product revolution. Odd how that works out.
Just think about this for a second. 11 thousand millions. Profit. In a quarter.
Apple are doomed. Face it guys, it's a fact...I was going to say the same thing with my first "doomed" comment ever, but eh you beat me to it...
Reality Check, boys!
Mac = +12% y/y revenue
Surface = -26% y/y revenue
ApplePay up only 450%? Fail. :D
