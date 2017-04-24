Sling TV's Cloud DVR Functionality Comes to Apple TV for $5 Per Month

Monday April 24, 2017 12:08 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Starting today, Sling TV is expanding its Cloud DVR service to Apple TV users. Sling TV subscribers with an Apple TV can purchase 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage for $5 per month, which is a fee in addition to the standard Sling TV subscription cost.

Content stored in Sling TV's Cloud DVR remains indefinitely, and the service supports pausing, rewinding, and fast-forwarding through saved shows and movies. Most Sling TV content, including live TV, sports, and movies can be saved to the Cloud DVR service, but Sling says the DVR functionality is not available on all channels that it offers, including Disney, FOX, and ESPN.

Here are some features currently available through Cloud DVR "First Look":

Watch anytime, anywhere- Record your favorite programs and watch whenever you want across all Amazon Fire TVs and Fire tablets, Android mobile devices, Android TVs, Apple TVs, Roku streaming players and Roku TVs. AirTV Player is not currently compatible with Cloud DVR.

Conflict-free recording- Record multiple programs simultaneously, and forget about recording conflicts.
Keep recordings as long as you want- With Sling TV, your recordings won't expire as long as you remain a Sling TV subscriber with Cloud DVR.

Auto-managed recordings- Sling TV will make room for new recordings by deleting your old recordings as you reach capacity, starting with your oldest 'watched' recording, so you can binge on your new favorite show.
To enable the Cloud DVR service, Sling TV subscribers need to sign into their Sling TV accounts on the Sling website and choose the "Add Cloud DVR" option. The service works on the Apple TV, Roku, Amazon, and Android devices.

Sling TV, owned by Dish Network, offers 30+ channels at prices starting at $20 per month. Three packages are available, with the high-end package that includes 50 channels priced at $40 per month.

Avatar
Zorn
4 minutes ago at 12:30 pm

That's not true at all -- there's a lot of live content that never ends up streaming, or stuff that only streams from certain extra services you have to buy on top of your channel selection.

I DVR a ton of live sports when I know I'm not going to be home for the start. I get that you think there shouldn't be an extra charge, but the $5 is more than worth it for a lot of people.


It's okay if you think $5 is cheap enough to be worth it for you, but his main point still stands. It's completely silly to charge anything for this, the content already lives up on their server and is being accessed the same way. The computer system serving this up doesn't give a damn if you call it on demand, or DVR, or fluffy unicorn playback. They are just taking advantage of the fact that most people already understand an extra "DVR charge" from their cable company, which is actually renting you a device with a hard drive, and think this must be the same type of thing.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
justperry
21 minutes ago at 12:12 pm
I hate Online DVR, it's such nonsense, the content is already there, there is no need for a DVR, and the pricing, $5 for 50 hours a month LOL.

Edit: 30 channels for $20, I get 100+ for that amount, most of them HD.
Rating: 1 Votes
