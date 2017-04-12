Apple Highlights Artist Rob Zilla's NBA Artwork

As the 2016-2017 NBA season comes to an end, Apple today highlighted artwork created by Robert Generette III, aka Rob Zilla, an artist who uses an iPad Pro and an Apple Pencil to draw "bright, arresting sports imagery."
Rob Zilla's latest sketch celebrates the Golden State Warriors' NBA-best regular season record and Kevin Durant's return to the team ahead of the 2017 NBA Playoffs.
Along with an Apple Pencil and an iPad Pro, Rob Zilla uses Adobe Illustrator Draw to make his creations. The sketch displayed by Apple is an exclusive illustration of Kevin Durant, with a GIF included to show the artist's process.
As part of Warriors Fan Night at the season finale in Oakland, the Golden State Warriors will feature an array of Rob Zilla's illustrations of warriors players, legends, coaches, and fans. He'll also be recognized at half time, and has been commissioned by the Washington Wizards to create player portraits and murals.
