Recap: Everything Apple Announced Today in Under 3 Minutes
Apple didn't hold an official event to make major announcements this week, but there was a mini press release extravaganza that saw the company introduce new hardware products, a new app, and improvements to existing devices.
A new 9.7-inch iPad debuted with an impressively low $329 price point, and there's now a red aluminum iPhone 7. New Apple Watch bands are out, there are iPhone cases in new colors, Apple is about to release an app for making videos, and the iPhone SE and the iPad mini 4 got new minimum storage tiers and pricing drops.
We've recapped everything Apple announced today in the video below, and we've rounded up all of our new product coverage.
- Apple Debuts New 9.7-Inch iPad With A9 Chip to Replace iPad Air 2, Starting at $329
- iPad Mini 4 With 128GB of Storage Now Starts at $399 as 32GB Model Discontinued
- Apple Unveils Special Edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus
- Apple Announces Video Creation iOS App 'Clips'
- Apple Doubles iPhone SE Storage to 32GB and 128GB
- Apple Watch Gets New Striped Woven Nylon, Classic Buckle, and Standalone Nike Sport Bands
- Apple Launches New Silicone and Leather iPhone 7 Case Colors
- Apple Discontinues iPad Mini 2
- Swift Playgrounds Now Available in Five Additional Languages
While we saw new devices today, there's still quite a bit on the horizon. The much-rumored ~10-inch iPad with a revamped design has yet to make an appearance, and we're still awaiting a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, too, along with Kaby Lake Macs and the highly anticipated iPhone 8.
With no event coming up in the near future, we may be waiting until June's Worldwide Developers Conference or the fall to see many of these new releases but make sure to keep an eye on MacRumors for the latest rumors on Apple's launch plans.
