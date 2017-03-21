Swift Playgrounds Now Available in Five Additional Languages

Apple today announced that Swift Playgrounds is now available in five additional languages, including Simplified Chinese, Japanese, French, German, and Latin American Spanish.
Swift Playgrounds is an iPad app aimed at teaching both children and adults how to code through simple interactive coding exercises. It's meant to make learning to code "easy and fun" for everyone.
Swift Playgrounds is free on the App Store.
