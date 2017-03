Apple Launches New Silicone and Leather iPhone 7 Case Colors

Apple this morning made its iPhone 7 silicone and leather cases available in a handful of new colors The colors of the new silicone cases (above, left to right) are described as Azure, Camellia, and Pebble, priced at $35 for iPhone 7 models and $39 for iPhone 7 Plus.Elsewhere, the leather case options have expanded to include shades of Sapphire, Taupe, and Berry, costing $45 for iPhone 7 and $49 for iPhone 7 Plus.In addition to the iPhone 7 cases, a new iPhone SE leather case in Saddle Brown is available for $39. All of the cases can be ordered on Apple's online store as of this morning.