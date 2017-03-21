iPad Mini 4 With 128GB of Storage Now Starts at $399, 32GB Model Discontinued

Apple today announced that the iPad mini 4 now offers more capacity for the same price. The tablet has not been updated beyond the price change.
Specifically, the 128GB model now starts at $399 for the Wi-Fi model and $529 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, while the 32GB model has been discontinued. The tablet remains available in Silver, Gold, and Space Gray.
