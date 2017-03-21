iPad Mini 4 With 128GB of Storage Now Starts at $399, 32GB Model Discontinued

Tuesday March 21, 2017 5:44 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today announced that the iPad mini 4 now offers more capacity for the same price. The tablet has not been updated beyond the price change.


Specifically, the 128GB model now starts at $399 for the Wi-Fi model and $529 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, while the 32GB model has been discontinued. The tablet remains available in Silver, Gold, and Space Gray.

Donz0r
7 minutes ago at 05:53 am
Person walks into a store...
Sees a big iPad for $329
Seems a smaller iPad for $399, with a slower processor, but with 4x the storage...

That seems confusing

Also disappointing as I'm a huge fan of the mini form factor. Hopefully this is just to make room for the "Pro" lineup with 7.9,10.5,12.9
crzdcolombian
6 minutes ago at 05:54 am
Seriously starting to hate this company. I don't need an iPad because it's a **** product but seriously.... when was this last updated?

Thanks for extra storage after 2 years and same price? They really think they have no competition. At least put in new chips in these things. Is this their new trend weren't they selling a 2012 MacBook Pro for 5 years never updating it a few months ago
dumastudetto
11 minutes ago at 05:48 am
The Mini 4 is still a very capable device and at this spec/price is now surely a no brainer purchase for anyone looking for an ultra-portable iOS tablet device.
Return Zero
5 minutes ago at 05:54 am
As far as I can tell, this is the cheapest 128GB iOS device ever. If you need a portable media center with local storage, it's a decent choice.
