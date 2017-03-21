Apple Announces Video Creation iOS App 'Clips'

Among announcements of a new 9.7-inch iPad and red iPhone 7, Apple today has unveiled a new first-party video creation app called "Clips." According to the company, with Clips users will be able to "create expressive videos" with ease on both an iPhone and iPad.
The app lets users combine videos, images, and music into one seamless video that can then be shared through iMessages, and on other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.
Users will be able to create animated captions called "Live Titles," and apply effects including comic book filters, speech bubbles, shapes and full-screen animated posters.
“Clips gives iPhone and iPad users a new way to express themselves through video, and it’s incredibly easy to use,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Apps Product Marketing. “The effects, filters and amazing new Live Titles we’ve designed for Clips let anyone make great-looking, easily sharable videos with just a few taps.”Users can record content directly within Clips, or add in video and photos from the Photo Album. Clips isn't out just yet, but users will be able to get their hands on Apple's new app beginning this April on iOS devices running iOS 10.3.