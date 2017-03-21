Apple Discontinues iPad Mini 2

Tuesday March 21, 2017 7:01 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today discontinued the iPad mini 2, which launched in November 2013 and was most recently sold for $269 in the United States. Apple's cheapest tablet is now the new 9.7-inch iPad, which starts at $329, while those preferring the 7.9-inch size can purchase the iPad mini 4 with 128GB of storage for $399.


Apple's tablet lineup has now been narrowed down to the iPad Pro in 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch sizes, a low-cost 9.7-inch iPad, and the iPad mini 4. Rumors suggest Apple is also readying a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro with an edge-to-edge display, which could be unveiled at a future Spring event, WWDC 2017, or even later.

