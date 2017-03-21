Apple to Offer iPhone SE in 32GB and 128GB Capacities

Tuesday March 21, 2017 5:55 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
As part of a raft of new products and updates to hit its online store this morning, Apple has also announced it is doubling the available capacities of the iPhone SE.


The company's smallest profile handset will soon be available in 32GB and 128GB models, replacing the current 16GB and 64GB models, with prices starting at $399.

The new capacity handsets will be available beginning Friday, according to Apple's press release.

Related Roundup: iPhone SE
7 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
reallynotnick
2 minutes ago at 05:59 am

These are not updates.

What is going on with this company?

When you look at the Mac Mini and MacPro these are huge updates.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
unobtainium
4 minutes ago at 05:57 am
These are not updates.

What is going on with this company?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
nfl46
5 minutes ago at 05:56 am
This is great! Goodbye 16GB!
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]