Apple to Offer iPhone SE in 32GB and 128GB Capacities

As part of a raft of new products and updates to hit its online store this morning, Apple has also announced it is doubling the available capacities of the iPhone SE.
The company's smallest profile handset will soon be available in 32GB and 128GB models, replacing the current 16GB and 64GB models, with prices starting at $399.
The new capacity handsets will be available beginning Friday, according to Apple's press release.
