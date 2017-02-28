Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
iPhone 8 Will Have Curved OLED Screen and USB-C Connector
Apple's upcoming iPhone 8 will feature a curved OLED display made by Samsung to differentiate it from two additional new iPhone models, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Tuesday's report corroborates previous claims from KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo that Apple will release three devices this year: Two 'S' cycle iPhones with LCD displays to succeed the current iPhone 7, as well as a special "10th Anniversary Edition" iPhone 8.
Over recent weeks, reports have clashed over which models will include new features like wireless charging and an all-glass casing. For example, citing "reliable sources" within Apple's supply chain, Japanese blog Mac Otakara most recently claimed that only the OLED model will adopt glass casing and wireless charging capabilities, contradicting a Nikkei report and analyst Kuo's repeated claims that all 2017 iPhones will feature an all-glass design and wireless charging.
Further muddying the waters, Mac Otakara made no mention of the Lightning port being dropped, despite the fact that a USB-C connector would allow newer MacBook or MacBook Pro owners to connect the "iPhone 8" to their laptop straight out of the box. On the contrary, Mac Otakara's sources claimed Apple's Lightning to USB-C Cable would remain an optional purchase.
Apple Inc. has decided to adopt a flexible display for one model of the new iPhone coming out this year and has ordered sufficient components to enable mass production, people familiar with the matter said.According to WSJ's anonymous sources, Apple will drop the traditional home button on the iPhone 8 in favor of a distinct touch-enabled area on the chin area of the handset, also corroborating Ming-Chi Kuo's claims of a "function area" below the new iPhone's main display. In addition, the paper reports that Apple will replace the Lightning connector with a USB-C port.
16 minutes ago at 03:02 am
Bring it. USB C will be a solid addition.
Lightning is better :( can't see why they would downgrade to a lesser more bulky standard... most apple users, have plenty of lightning cables lying around.
16 minutes ago at 03:01 am
USB-C. Really?
This is the right direction...but I'll be amazed if Apple drop Lightning.
EDIT: If they do this, will they also release new USB-C rechargeable keyboard, mouse and trackpad for the iMac?
7 minutes ago at 03:10 am
Apple dropping its own lightning port? Just a short period after switching to it? Dream on, this is never going to happen. Would like to see the faces of those people who just bought new lightning head phones after ditching the 3.5mm head phones..... they will be soooooo pissed.
10 minutes ago at 03:08 am
I'll believe it when I see it. These rumors are hilarious, most turn out to be completely false. Same nonsense year after year.Yep. They're just throwing crap at the wall to see what sticks.
7 minutes ago at 03:10 am
Theres no way this is right. Apple is not going to drop lightning...
14 minutes ago at 03:03 am
Good. USB-C is where they should have gone with the 6S. Very annoying, but dropping ligtning for an open standard would actually be courage unlike what they tried to say was courage last year.
12 minutes ago at 03:06 am
I'll believe it when I see it. These rumors are hilarious, most turn out to be completely false. Same nonsense year after year.
