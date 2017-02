iPhone 8 Will Have Curved OLED Screen and USB-C Connector

Apple Inc. has decided to adopt a flexible display for one model of the new iPhone coming out this year and has ordered sufficient components to enable mass production, people familiar with the matter said.

Apple's upcoming iPhone 8 will feature a curved OLED display made by Samsung to differentiate it from two additional new iPhone models, according to The Wall Street Journal Tuesday's report corroborates previous claims from KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo that Apple will release three devices this year: Two 'S' cycle iPhones with LCD displays to succeed the current iPhone 7 , as well as a special "10th Anniversary Edition" iPhone 8.According to WSJ's anonymous sources, Apple will drop the traditional home button on the iPhone 8 in favor of a distinct touch-enabled area on the chin area of the handset, also corroborating Ming-Chi Kuo 's claims of a " function area " below the new iPhone's main display. In addition, the paper reports that Apple will replace the Lightning connector with a USB-C port.Over recent weeks, reports have clashed over which models will include new features like wireless charging and an all-glass casing. For example, citing "reliable sources" within Apple's supply chain, Japanese blog Mac Otakara most recently claimed that only the OLED model will adopt glass casing and wireless charging capabilities, contradicting a Nikkei report and analyst Kuo's repeated claims that all 2017 iPhones will feature an all-glass design and wireless charging Further muddying the waters, Mac Otakara made no mention of the Lightning port being dropped, despite the fact that a USB-C connector would allow newer MacBook or MacBook Pro owners to connect the "iPhone 8" to their laptop straight out of the box. On the contrary, Mac Otakara's sources claimed Apple's Lightning to USB-C Cable would remain an optional purchase.