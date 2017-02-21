Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Upcoming OLED iPhone Will Include 'Revolutionary' Front Camera With 3D Sensing Abilities
The upcoming OLED model of the 2017 iPhone 8 will gain a "revolutionary" front-facing camera system that consists of three modules and have fully-featured 3D sensing capabilities, according to new predictions shared by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The upgraded camera system will be fueled by PrimeSense algorithms, which Apple acquired in 2013.
The three modules include an existing front camera module of current iPhone models, an infrared transmitting module, and an infrared receiving module. Using these advancements, the camera will be able to find the location and depth of objects placed in front of it, "with potential applications including facial and iris recognition."
The camera will function by merging the depth information captured by the IR transmitting and receiving modules with the traditional 2D images captured by the front camera. This not only could be used for the iPhone 8's long-rumored iris recognition feature, but even in some gaming applications -- and future AR/VR experiences -- where users could place their own 3D-scanned face in the game using a quick selfie.
The three modules include an existing front camera module of current iPhone models, an infrared transmitting module, and an infrared receiving module. Using these advancements, the camera will be able to find the location and depth of objects placed in front of it, "with potential applications including facial and iris recognition."
The camera will function by merging the depth information captured by the IR transmitting and receiving modules with the traditional 2D images captured by the front camera. This not only could be used for the iPhone 8's long-rumored iris recognition feature, but even in some gaming applications -- and future AR/VR experiences -- where users could place their own 3D-scanned face in the game using a quick selfie.
Related Roundup: iPhone 8 (2017)