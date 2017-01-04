CES 2017: Griffin Announces 100W Hi-Power Breakaway MagSafe-Style Cable for MacBook Pro

Griffin today announced several new additions to its line of BreakSafe products, adding to the original BreakSafe magnetic USB-C cable that it introduced in January of 2016.
The new 100-watt BreakSafe Hi-Power Magnetic USB-C Breakaway Cable, the BreakSafe USB Breakaway Adapter, the BreakSafe Car Charger, and the BreakSafe Wall Charger all include a patented MagSafe-style quick-release magnetic connectors.
The BreakSafe Magnetic USB Breakaway Adapter ($19.99), which features standard USB power and data speeds of up to 480Mb/s, adds BreakSafe capabilities to any standard USB-A device and will be coming during the first quarter of 2017.
The BreakSafe Car Charger and the BreakSafe Wall Charger are both designed for USB devices like tablets and smartphones, with the ability to deliver up to 15 watts of power to accessories. Each accessory is priced at $39.99 and will be available in Q2 2017.
A popular Kickstarter project, the MagNeo, has been receiving a lot of attention lately and is similar to the new Griffin MacBook Pro Hi-Power cable but promises to offer more than just power. The MagNeo, priced at $35 for Kickstarter backers, promises to combine MagSafe-style connectivity with a USB-C Adapter that offers 100W charging, data, and video capabilities, but it remains to be seen if the product will be able to offer all of that functionality.
The MagNeo lists an estimated delivery date of January 2017, but potential backers should be aware that Kickstarter estimates are often off by months as new designers tend to underestimate the time required for manufacturing and ramping up from a testing phase to mass production.
"Last year at CES 2016, our acclaimed BreakSafe Magnetic USB-C Power Cable stole the show with its innovation and Type-C support," said Rick Kennedy, Category Manager of Cables at Griffin. "We're proud to continue that legacy by extending the BreakSafe experience to more audiences beyond USB-C. Now, whether users are at their laptops or on the go, they get the safety that comes from a magnetic breakaway cable on any device."Griffin's new 100-watt BreakSafe Hi-Power Breakaway cable, coming in the second quarter of 2017 for $39.99, is designed for use with the new MacBook Pro. Like the original BreakSafe cable, it's designed to safely disconnected when accidentally pulled away from the MacBook.
