Target Sale Marks $150 Off 9.7-Inch and 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Models

Target today is having a sale on a collection of iPad models, including the most recent Wi-Fi versions of the 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. For the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, Target has taken off $150, marking the 32GB, 128GB, and 256GB iPad down to $449.99, $549.99, and $649.99, respectively.
Not every version of the iPad is available to ship, however. At the time of writing, for the 9.7-inch iPad Pro only the 32GB Rose Gold, 32GB Space Gray, and 32GB and 128GB Gold models are able to be added to the user's cart to ship, with December 27 being the earliest estimated delivery date. Every other model can be picked up at a nearby Target, but stock is likely to be sparse so close to Christmas.
The 12.9-inch iPad Pro has received a similar markdown today, with the 32GB and 128GB editions priced at $649.99 and $749.99, respectively. Unfortunately, Target has not included the 256GB 12.9-inch model in its iPad sale. The larger-screened iPad appears to be completely out of stock for online orders, so users will have to check local stores to take advantage of the discounts.
Wi-Fi + Cellular editions for both the 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are also discounted by $150 today at Target, with similar stock shortages facing the 12.9-inch tablet. Check out the rest of the iPad deals at Target.com, including sales on products like the iPad mini 4 and iPad Air 2.
