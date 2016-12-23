Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Rumored March 2017 iPad Update in Question Due to Poor Chip Yield Rates
Sources in Apple's supply chain are suggesting that "lower-than-expected" yield rates for the 10-nanometer manufacturing process could "disrupt the schedule" of next year's iPad launch, previously rumored to be coming in March 2017 (via DigiTimes). Specifically, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Samsung are said to be facing the biggest issues with their 10nm processes, and TSMC's in turn has the potential to delay production for the A10X chips in the next-generation of iPads.
Apple typically sticks to the same manufacturing process for "X" labeled chips, and the current-generation A10 chip was crafted using the 16-nanometer process. The move to a more efficient 10nm chip in a new iPad line, while still unconfirmed, would go towards making the tablet more power efficient and able to fuel a speedier operating system experience for users.
In the same report, DigiTimes mentioned that TSMC is also gearing up to produce A11 chips in the upcoming "iPhone 8." According to supply chain sources, volume production for those chips is expected to begin in Q2 2017, which aligns with Apple's annual September iPhone launch schedule.
TSMC has reportedly obtained 10nm chip orders from Apple, HiSilicon and MediaTek, with volume production set to kick off in the first quarter of 2017. Nevertheless, yield rates for TSMC's 10nm process technology are not what the foundry expected, the sources said.Recent rumors suggest that the 2017 line of iPads will include three models: refreshed 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch versions, along with an all-new bezel-free 10.9-inch model. The new bezel-free model is said to be a thicker iPad at 7.5mm (the current 9.7-inch iPad Pro measures 6.1mm) and not include a Home Button. The specific size of the new iPad has varied in reports, including rumors that it will be 10.1 inches, 10.5 inches, and -- most recently -- 10.9 inches.
TSMC is scheduled to start making Apple's A10X chips for the next-generation iPad series slated for launch in March 2017. Unsatisfactory yields for the foundry's 10nm process could disrupt the schedule, the sources indicated.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
22 hours ago at 08:53 am
does anyone really need a "faster" iPad? It's an internet reading device...
22 hours ago at 08:47 am
Reading Apple news on here nowadays is like reading german newspapers lol never positive
22 hours ago at 08:52 am
Those of you who think switching Macs away from Intel processors will fix all the delays: No, it won't.
22 hours ago at 08:50 am
same story every year with these... i'm sure it will be fine.
21 hours ago at 08:57 am
10nm? Wow. That's about 100, 110 atoms wide?
Getting ever-closer to the limits of physics.
Getting ever-closer to the limits of physics.
22 hours ago at 08:56 am
OMG we have entered the post-Tablet era...
Everyone's involvement (100k employees) is with earphones packed in a dental floss box
Everyone's involvement (100k employees) is with earphones packed in a dental floss box
21 hours ago at 09:03 am
does anyone really need a "faster" iPad? It's an internet reading device...
Apple is becoming experts in producing thing nobody needs. I mean, Steve Jobs would be making so much fun of this company...
21 hours ago at 09:01 am
A lot of folks in the industry are saying 10nm is very difficult. The smaller you get, the exponentially more complex manufacturing it becomes. Even Intel, which has manufacturing leaps and bounds more advanced than TSMC, is having trouble with 10nm and only started manufacturing it this past summer.
22 hours ago at 08:53 am
It would mess up their schedule so I think TSMC will prioritise Apple.
does anyone really need a "faster" iPad? It's an internet reading device...No it's a professional machine that can replace a computer. It even has more I/O 'ports' than the 12" MacBook.
21 hours ago at 09:08 am
At this point I really have to say this. Advancement of chips should no longer be the priority. Sure it still needs to happen to make things faster and thinner for Jony. Still, the thing holding back the iPads imho is the OS and software. Tim thinks that it is a laptop replacement already, and I think (as I have said) that for 70-80 percent of what most people do, maybe that's true. Still, when there are significant difference between the software (including those produced by Apple) between macOS and iOS, then there is still a significant gap to close.
