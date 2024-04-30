Assassin's Creed Mirage Launching on iPhone 15 Pro Models and Select iPads in June

Ubisoft today announced that Assassin's Creed Mirage will be available in the App Store starting June 6 for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as iPad Air and iPad Pro models equipped with the M1 chip or newer.



Assassin's Creed Mirage can now be pre-ordered on the App Store, but it shows a June 10 release date as of writing, rather than June 6 as Ubisoft's announcement states. Ubisoft says the game will be free to play for 90 minutes, and users will be able to unlock the full version across the iPhone and iPad with a single $49.99 in-app purchase.

Ubisoft says the iPhone and iPad versions of Assassin's Creed Mirage offer the same experience as the console version, but with touch-based controls.

The game's description in the App Store:

In Assassin's Creed® Mirage, you are Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions, seeking answers and justice. After an act of deadly retribution, Basim flees Baghdad and joins an ancient organization – The Hidden Ones. As he learns their mysterious rituals and powerful tenets, he will hone his unique abilities, discover his true nature, and come to understand a new Creed – one that will change his fate in ways he never could have imagined.

Assassin's Creed Mirage was first released for Xbox, PlayStation, and Windows in October.

With the A17 Pro chip, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max support hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading, allowing for improved graphics rendering in games. This hardware upgrade has allowed for more AAA games on the iPhone, such as multiple Resident Evil titles and Death Stranding Director's Cut.