Apple Now Selling Discontinued iPhone 15 Pro Refurbs in Europe

Apple today started selling refurbished iPhone 15 Pro models in France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, offering the discontinued iPhones at a discount for the first time since their 2023 launch.



The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are available in the above countries with a 15% discount compared to the equivalent brand new models. Apple began selling standard refurbished iPhone 15 models in select European countries earlier this week, despite them having not yet arrived on the domestic US market.

All refurbished iPhones from Apple are unlocked and compatible with any carrier. Each refurbished iPhone is equipped with a new battery, a new outer shell, and a USB-C to USB-C cable, making them virtually indistinguishable from brand-new devices.

Refurbished iPhones also come with Apple's standard one-year warranty, and buyers have the option to extend coverage with AppleCare+.

With the launch of the iPhone 16, ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max in September 2024, Apple discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro Max. Apple continues to sell new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models on its main online storefront.