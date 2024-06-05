Assassin's Creed Mirage Now Rolling Out on iPhone 15 Pro and iPads With M1 Chip or Newer

Assassin's Creed Mirage is now rolling out for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as iPad Air and iPad Pro models equipped with the M1 chip or newer.



The game will be available in the U.S. starting tomorrow, June 6, according to the App Store. However, due to time zones, it is already available in countries like Australia, New Zealand, India, and Singapore, with Europe to follow in a few more hours.

Ubisoft previously announced that Assassin's Creed Mirage will be free to play for 90 minutes on the iPhone and iPad, and users will be able to unlock the full version with a single $49.99 in-app purchase. However, the game will be 50% off through June 20, so users will be able to unlock unlimited gameplay for $24.99 for the first two weeks.

Ubisoft says the iPhone and iPad versions of Assassin's Creed Mirage offer the same experience as the console version, but with touch-based controls.

The game's description in the App Store:

In Assassin's Creed® Mirage, you are Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions, seeking answers and justice. After an act of deadly retribution, Basim flees Baghdad and joins an ancient organization – The Hidden Ones. As he learns their mysterious rituals and powerful tenets, he will hone his unique abilities, discover his true nature, and come to understand a new Creed – one that will change his fate in ways he never could have imagined.

Assassin's Creed Mirage was first released for Xbox, PlayStation, and Windows in October.

With the A17 Pro chip, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max support hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading, allowing for improved graphics rendering in games. This hardware upgrade has allowed for more AAA games on the iPhone, such as multiple Resident Evil titles and Death Stranding Director's Cut.