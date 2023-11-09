iOS 17.2 Beta 2 Includes Feature for Recording Spatial Video on iPhone 15 Pro

The second beta of iOS 17.2 adds a new feature that allows an iPhone 15 Pro or ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max to record Spatial Video that can be viewed in the Photos app on Apple's forthcoming Apple Vision Pro headset.



Spatial Video recording can be enabled by going to the Settings app, tapping into the Camera section, selecting Formats, and toggling on "Spatial Video for ‌Apple Vision Pro‌."

iOS 17.2 Beta 2 enables Spatial Video recording pic.twitter.com/mLMbI8aG6d — iSoftware Updates (@iSWUpdates) November 9, 2023

Apple says that for best results when recording Spatial Video, the iPhone should be held stable in landscape orientation while capturing video. Video is recorded at 30 frames per second at 1080p, and one minute of video takes up 130MB of storage space.

Spatial Videos taken with an ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ can be viewed on the ‌iPhone‌ as well, but the video appears to be a normal video and not a Spatial Video. Spatial Videos feature a "Spatial" label to denote that they can be viewed in 3D on the Vision Pro.

On the Vision Pro headset, Spatial Videos are not shown full screen by default. If you expand the video, Apple warns that the video "has excess motion" and "could cause discomfort if expanded."