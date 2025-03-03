iOS 18.4 Adds Visual Intelligence to iPhone 15 Pro

With the second beta of iOS 18.4, Visual Intelligence is available for the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro Max, two devices that did not previously support the feature. Until now, ‌Visual Intelligence‌ has been a feature limited to the iPhone 16 models, but it will now be available on all iPhones that support Apple Intelligence.



Since there is no Camera Control button on the ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro Max, ‌Visual Intelligence‌ can be activated through the Action Button or through a Control Center option. There is a new Action Button setting for ‌Visual Intelligence‌, along with new Control Center buttons for activating the feature. On all ‌iPhone 16‌ models, ‌Visual Intelligence‌ can now be activated through the Action Button, so it is no longer limited to the Camera Control button on the ‌iPhone 16‌, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max.

Using ‌Visual Intelligence‌ through the Action Button and Control Center is functionality that Apple implemented for the iPhone 16e, which supports ‌Visual Intelligence‌ but also does not have a Camera Control button.

After releasing the iPhone 16e with ‌Visual Intelligence‌, Apple said that it would come to the iPhone 15 Pro models as well. ‌Visual Intelligence‌ is a camera feature that is designed to let you learn more about the places and objects that are around you.

‌Visual Intelligence‌ can use the camera to summarize text, translate, read text aloud, search Google for objects, ask ChatGPT for information about an object or a place, and more.