iOS 18.4 Adds Visual Intelligence to iPhone 15 Pro

by

With the second beta of iOS 18.4, Visual Intelligence is available for the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro Max, two devices that did not previously support the feature. Until now, ‌Visual Intelligence‌ has been a feature limited to the iPhone 16 models, but it will now be available on all iPhones that support Apple Intelligence.

Apple Visual Intelligence
Since there is no Camera Control button on the ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro Max, ‌Visual Intelligence‌ can be activated through the Action Button or through a Control Center option. There is a new Action Button setting for ‌Visual Intelligence‌, along with new Control Center buttons for activating the feature. On all ‌iPhone 16‌ models, ‌Visual Intelligence‌ can now be activated through the Action Button, so it is no longer limited to the Camera Control button on the ‌iPhone 16‌, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max.

Using ‌Visual Intelligence‌ through the Action Button and Control Center is functionality that Apple implemented for the iPhone 16e, which supports ‌Visual Intelligence‌ but also does not have a Camera Control button.

After releasing the iPhone 16e with ‌Visual Intelligence‌, Apple said that it would come to the iPhone 15 Pro models as well. ‌Visual Intelligence‌ is a camera feature that is designed to let you learn more about the places and objects that are around you.

‌Visual Intelligence‌ can use the camera to summarize text, translate, read text aloud, search Google for objects, ask ChatGPT for information about an object or a place, and more.

Top Rated Comments

daneoni Avatar
daneoni
16 minutes ago at 11:14 am
Not that i needed this. But even more justified forgoing the 16 Pro and keeping my 15 Pro.

May replace the battery and skip the 17 too. Because i like the smaller screen and weight.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thefrost Avatar
thefrost
47 minutes ago at 10:44 am
iPhone 15 Pro owners now won't be angry! :D
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xpxp2002 Avatar
xpxp2002
13 minutes ago at 11:18 am

15 Pro was a good purchase :)
In hindsight, the 15 Pro is turning out to be one of the most future-proofed iPhones in quite a while.

Not only did the 16/16 Pro only get a minor cellular upgrade with the Qualcomm X71 this year instead of a bigger upgrade with the X75, but the 15 Pro hardware is adequate enough to offer all the same Apple Intelligence features that the 16 models have gotten so far. Aside from the camera control button and Wi-Fi 7, there is little else different about the 15 Pro versus the 16 Pro from what I can see.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
barkomatic Avatar
barkomatic
48 minutes ago at 10:42 am
After this update, would there be any reason someone would pick up a 16 series pro over a cheaper 15? Not that visual intelligence is a feature a lot of people look for anyway.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
46 minutes ago at 10:44 am
Nice

The 15 Pro, refurbished or new on a good deal (carrier perhaps) is the sneaky great value right now
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rychiar Avatar
Rychiar
42 minutes ago at 10:49 am

After this update, would there be any reason someone would pick up a 16 series pro over a cheaper 15? Not that visual intelligence is a feature a lot of people look for anyway.
nope. they waited so long to released this so they could even sell the 16s at all
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments