'28 Years Later' to Be First Blockbuster Movie Shot on iPhone

With a budget of $75 million, Danny Boyle's "28 Years Later" will become the first major blockbuster movie to be shot on iPhone, WIRED reports.

28 years later iphone rigJodie Comer on the set of "28 Years Later" with an iPhone 15 Pro Max camera rig (right).

The upcoming post-apocalyptic British horror movie was shot over the summer using the ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro Max as the principal camera, along with additional equipment such as aluminum cages and lens attachments. The filmmakers behind 28 Years Later apparently received technical assistance directly from Apple. 28 Years Later is the sequel to "28 Days Later" (2002) and "28 Weeks Later" (2007), which depict the aftermath of a zombie-style pandemic in the United Kingdom.

The original 28 Days Later movie was largely shot in 480p standard definition with a Canon XL-1 – a consumer-grade camcorder that wrote data to MiniDV tapes. This was partly due to the need to film complex scenes depicting an abandoned central London under very limited time constraints, where bulky traditional film cameras would have taken too long to set up. The unique shot-on-digital aesthetic subsequently became an iconic part of the movie, so the use of iPhones to shoot the latest addition to the series seems to pay homage to the original film's use of camcorders. The Oscar-winning cinematographer of the original movie, Anthony Dod Mantle, is also returning alongside Boyle.

Several smaller-scale movies have already been shot with iPhones, such as Sean Baker's "Tangerine" (2015) and Steven Soderbergh's "Unsane" (2018), but these films were limited-release, low-budget titles compared to the upcoming Boyle movie. 28 Years Later is expected to be the first of a new trilogy of films scripted by Alex Garland. The breakout star of the original movie, Cillian Murphy, is also expected to return. 28 Years Later is set for release on June 20, 2025.

Top Rated Comments

page3 Avatar
page3
6 minutes ago at 04:39 am

Hollywood productions shot on iPhone don't make a lot of sense to me, but it's interesting nonetheless. If we look at the huge lens rigged up on the right side of the image, they might as well have attached a camera with a bigger sensor.
It’s not Hollywood.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments