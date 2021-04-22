The first reviews of the iPhone 12 in Apple's newly-introduced Purple color option for the spring have now been shared by various media outlets and YouTubers, and the overall consensus is that the new color is more of a lavender shade than purple.

iphone 12 purple vergeImage via The Verge

The Verge's Dieter Bohn described the new color as "more like a lilac," but still said that it was unmistakable:

It's a lightish shade of purple. One might be tempted to call it lavender, but to me it's a bit more like a lilac or maybe a wisteria. It lacks the redness you'd expect in a mauve or the blue tones you'd see in a violet. There are many shades of purple, but this one is what Apple went with and I like it. It's unmistakable even at a distance, whereas the light green ‌iPhone 12‌ models could be mistaken for off-white in certain light. I am also glad it doesn't have a fancy name. It's just "purple."

Mashable's Brenda Stoylar said that the new color is "very pretty," and similarly noted that it is "more of a periwinkle or a lavender" than purple.

Chris Velazco of Engadget also noticed the more subdued nature of the purple, but interestingly observed that it is "roughly the same pastel shade that last year's purple iPhone 11 came in."

Apple continues to sell the ‌iPhone 12‌ and iPhone 12 mini in existing colors, including Black, White, Blue, Green, and (PRODUCT)RED. Pricing starts at $699 for the ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ and $799 for the ‌iPhone 12‌ in the United States.

The ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ will be available in the new purple color starting April 30, with pre-orders starting this Friday. ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ in the new purple color will ship with iOS 14.5, according to Apple.

Apple is also releasing a new MagSafe Leather Case and Leather Sleeve in Deep Violet, a Silicone Case in Capri Blue, Pistachio, Cantaloupe, or Amethyst, and a Leather Wallet in Arizona, which are all available to order now.

Videos

Top Rated Comments

DeepIn2U Avatar
DeepIn2U
51 minutes ago at 06:25 am
Ladies Love Lavendar, sorry Cool J ;)

Honestly though that's a nice product shot by The Verge.

PS: And still no real love for the 12 Mini. I really hope the 13 mini blows the socks off the competition and fans alike and sells like gangbusters on a mission.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tobefirst Avatar
tobefirst
54 minutes ago at 06:22 am
I don't typically love purple stuff, but I really like the look of this. I definitely would have considered it if it were available when I got my phone a month ago. Looks great!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FasterQuieter Avatar
FasterQuieter
49 minutes ago at 06:27 am
"It's like the others, but purple!" Glad I wasn't a reviewer on this one.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kaycrystal626 Avatar
kaycrystal626
48 minutes ago at 06:28 am
Still not sure why Apple so obsessed with a new color. I have a case for my iPhone all the time, and I don't even remember what color is my iPhone.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AngerDanger Avatar
AngerDanger
17 minutes ago at 06:59 am
Kinda wonder why iJustine's thumbnail has a lens flare that isn't attached to any light source.

[IMG width="707px"]https://img.youtube.com/vi/Gzp-OML-4lY/maxresdefault.jpg[/IMG]
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
redking31591 Avatar
redking31591
45 minutes ago at 06:31 am
I feel I'm going crazy with all of these people saying it's not purple. Lavender, Lilac, whatever they said are all shades of purple not some separate color from purple like they're all indicating.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
