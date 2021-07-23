Back in March, Hyper released its HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 lineup, promising customers an easy way to wirelessly charge their devices on the go. At the time, there were relatively few options for portable MagSafe-compatible battery packs on the market. Now, though, thanks to Apple's recent release of its own MagSafe Battery Pack, there is a little more competition, and Hyper's battery pack stacks up as a worthy competitor.

Design

One of the most eye-catching aspects of the battery pack is its size. Like Apple's ‌MagSafe Battery Pack‌, Hyper sells one battery pack for all iPhone 12 models, meaning the size must be unawkwardly big enough for the iPhone 12 Pro Max but remain small enough to fit on an iPhone 12 mini.

I used it with my ‌iPhone 12 Pro Max‌, and I found it to be too bulky with its design, although as a disclaimer, I do have rather small hands. The battery pack has smooth, curved edges on either side, so it's relatively comfortable and natural to hold, but difficult to use your iPhone one-handed normally with it attached.



In practice, I found that the battery pack's design leads it to rotate ever so slightly if you're typing or on a phone call. It's definitely not a deal-breaker, and some blame can be put on Apple for the strength of the magnets. Overall, though, the battery pack stays firm and set in place in casual use.

If build quality is something you're concerned about, you shouldn't be. Hyper's battery pack is an excellently well-built product, made with hard plastic on the front and a softer cushion-like coating on the back. The finish on the back, which attaches to the ‌iPhone‌, is highly welcomed as it not only protects the battery pack, but also the ‌iPhone‌ itself from any scratches or scuffs.

In my normal day-to-day use with it, it's held up very well and any scuffs that do appear can be easily cleaned away.



Functionality

Each person's use case for a battery pack will differ, but in my experience, attempting to use the battery pack while shopping or while out on a quick jog with it in my pocket proved to be a challenge. In other situations though, such as laying in bed without a wire nearby or at your desk, the battery pack can come in handy thanks to the ease of simply attaching it to the back of the ‌iPhone‌ without the hassle of wires.

Performance

On the performance side, the Hyper battery pack features a 5000mAh, 18Wh battery that provides power to Apple devices at 7.5W. You can use the pack as a standard portable power brick with a USB-C port that provides power at 12W, which can be convenient if you have a non-MagSafe device that needs a charge. That USB-C port on the battery pack can also be used to charge both the ‌iPhone‌'s battery and the pack itself at the same time when attached.



Hyper's battery pack has a 5000mAh, 18Wh battery, which given its size is impressive. Each person's direct experience with the battery pack in terms of how much it can charge their device will vary, depending on several factors.

With Hyper's battery pack, however, you should expect to get a sufficient charge. In my experience, with the phone left untouched, it gave me around 73% of a charge on an ‌iPhone 12 Pro Max‌, and you'll obviously get a greater percentage of a refill on iPhones with smaller battery capacities.

There are four lights on the front of the battery pack, which are the only indicators of the battery pack's current status and charge. On the other hand, Apple's ‌MagSafe Battery Pack‌ allows users to see the battery pack's specific charge on iOS, a feature that third-party accessory makers cannot utilize currently.



The Bottom Line

The ‌iPhone 12‌ is the first ‌iPhone‌ to bring Apple's MagSafe technology, which originated in a different form on the Mac, to the ‌iPhone‌. ‌MagSafe‌ is the future of the ‌iPhone‌, as Apple will likely eventually rely on it entirely for power with the rumored removal of the Lightning port within the next few years.

Having said that, ‌MagSafe‌ on the ‌iPhone‌ is still a fairly new technology, and the accessory industry that it has begun to create will only become more robust and diverse with options as the years go by.

Hyper's Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack does what it promises to do; it provides your ‌iPhone 12‌ with a enough extra amount of juice to help you get through your day. Depending on your use case, it can be a great accessory for customers of the ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup looking for an easy way to charge their iPhones on the go.

Everyone's lifestyle is different, and some may find that Hyper's offering fits even better into their daily routine than it did for me. Either way, for $39.99 and a 5000mAh battery, Hyper's Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack is a top-tier portable wireless charger, especially when Apple's offering is more than twice the price.



How To Buy

Hyper's Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack can be purchased on its website for $39.99.