Hyper Launches Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack for iPhone 12 Lineup

Hyper today officially launched the HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 lineup, allowing customers to utilize MagSafe and wireless charging technology to power up their iPhones on the go.



The battery pack only uses ‌MagSafe‌ to align itself magnetically to the ‌iPhone 12‌ – it doesn't actually do the charging using ‌MagSafe‌ technology. Instead, it will charge the iPhone using standard 7.5W wireless Qi charging. The pack weighs 120 grams and has a built-in 5,000 mAH battery, meaning an ‌iPhone 12‌ can be fully charged twice on the go.



The battery pack itself charges over USB-C, which also means it doubles as a portable standard power bank for any smartphone, thanks to its USB-C port that supports up to 12W of charging power. The battery pack design is straightforward, featuring a four-stage LED charging indicator and an on-off button on the bottom. Hyper says the battery pack features "industry-leading advanced temperature control, overcharge protection, and foreign object detection."



The HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack is available for order now for $39.99.