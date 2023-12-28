Use These iPhone Features to Stay Safer

by

The iPhone has quite a few built-in safety features that are designed to help keep you safe, and with New Year's Eve parties approaching, it may be worth a refresher on what your ‌iPhone‌ can do and the options you can enable to protect yourself.

FindMy Feature

Stolen Device Protection

Stolen Device Protection keeps your data safe in case someone steals your ‌iPhone‌ and also happens to know your passcode. Earlier this year, there were reports about thieves spying on a victim's passcode before stealing an ‌iPhone‌, giving them access to Find My, iCloud Keychain passwords, banking accounts, and more.

ios stolen device protection
With Stolen Device Protection, Face ID or Touch ID authentication is required to view passwords in ‌iCloud‌ Keychain, turn off Lost Mode, erase content and settings, use saved Safari payment methods, and apply for or view an Apple Card. Authentication and an hour-long waiting period is required for changing an Apple ID password, changing an ‌iPhone‌ passcode, removing ‌Face ID‌/‌Touch ID‌, and turning off ‌Find My‌.

Stolen Device Protection is actually an iOS 17.3 feature, so there are some extra steps to use it. You'll need to download and install the iOS 17.3 public beta from Apple's beta software website and follow the instructions. It's a little bit of a hassle, but if you're going to be out in public and drinking, Stolen Device Protection is worth the effort just in case.

Messages Check In

If you're going out somewhere, you can use the Check In feature in Messages to let a trusted friend or family member know where you're going and when you should arrive.

messages check in
When you head out, turn on Check In, and it will keep track of your progress. If you stop along the way, Messages will ping you to see what's going on, and if you do not respond, helpful information like your battery level, location, route traveled, location of last ‌iPhone‌ unlock, and cellular status will be shared with the trusted person.

Check In is a feature that ensures someone is keeping an eye on you from afar, and if you're in an accident, accosted, or otherwise in trouble, it gives detailed information that can be used to find you.

Use Find My

You can also give a trusted friend or family member access to your location through the ‌Find My‌ app. Go to ‌Find My‌, choose the People tab, and tap Share My Location.

find my friends precision finding
With the iPhone 15 and the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, ‌Find My‌ can be used to track down your friends in a crowd if you're in a place like a concert venue. Note that both people need to have an ‌iPhone 15‌ model.

Medical ID

Make sure your medical information is up to date in the Health app. Tap on your profile and then go to Medical ID to update your information.

iphone medical id
This is a quick way for someone to see your name, age, allergies, and emergency contacts, and it's data that can be viewed when your ‌iPhone‌ is locked.

Safety Check

It's a good idea to use the ‌iPhone‌'s Safety Check feature every now and then to see who you're sharing data with and who can track you. Open up the Settings app, go to Privacy and Security, scroll down, and tap on Safety Check.

ios 16 manage sharing 2
In an emergency, you can use the Emergency Reset option, but for a check up, you'll want to tap on Manage Sharing & Access. It will show you who can see your location, which apps have access to your location data, who you share photo albums with, who you share notes with, all devices logged in to your ‌Apple ID‌, and more.

Features to Know About

  • Emergency SOS - If you press and hold on the side button and either volume button on the ‌iPhone‌, you can call emergency services surreptitiously. There's also an option to press five times on the side button to call, which is an even easier method. Adjust your SOS settings by going to Settings > Emergency SOS.
  • Emergency SOS on Apple Watch - To contact emergency services on the Apple Watch, hold down the side button until the emergency call slider appears, and then drag it to make the call.
  • Crash Detection - Crash Detection contacts local emergency services if a crash is detected. It's on by default, but double check that it's enabled under Settings > Emergency SOS > Call After Severe Crash.
  • Satellite SOS - In a remote area where you don't have signal, you can use satellite connectivity to get help in an emergency. It's a feature available on the iPhone 14 and 15 models, and note that you will need to be outside and have a line of sight to the sky for the best connectivity.
  • Use Siri - You can ask Siri to call 911 (or your local emergency number).
  • Text 911 - Need to get help while staying quiet? You can text 911 in the United States by opening up the Messages app and typing 911 in the "To" field. This works on Apple Watch too.

Other Safety Tips

Know of other safety tips ‌iPhone‌ users should be aware of? Share them in the comments below.

Popular Stories

iOS 17

iOS 17.3 Will Add These Two Useful Features to Your iPhone

Sunday December 24, 2023 8:59 am PST by
Apple released the first beta of iOS 17.3 earlier this month, and the upcoming software update includes two new features so far. iOS 17.3 will likely be released in January like iOS 16.3 and iOS 15.3 were, but February is also a possibility if testing is prolonged. Below, we provide additional details about the new features in iOS 17.3 so far. Stolen Device Protection Earlier this...
Read Full Article
iPhone 15 Blue Three Quarters Perspective Camera Closeup Feature

6 Essential iPhone Camera Tips for Taking Great Photos

Tuesday December 26, 2023 3:00 am PST by
Apple's iPhones include several headline camera features that are worth using, such as Portrait Mode and Photographic Styles. But if all you want to use is the standard photo mode, there are still several tools and settings that can improve the composition of your pictures and help you capture the perfect shot using more traditional techniques. Whether you are the owner of a new iPhone or a...
Read Full Article37 comments
Vision Pro Person

Kuo: Vision Pro Mass Shipments Begin Next Week, Launch by February

Monday December 25, 2023 5:18 am PST by
Mass shipments of the Vision Pro to Apple will begin in the first week of January, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a Christmas Eve note, Kuo said the Vision Pro will most likely hit shelves in late January or early February based on this schedule. Kuo estimates that Vision Pro shipments in 2024 will reach approximately 500,000 units. Apple first announced the Vision...
Read Full Article331 comments
Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Available in Apple Stores Starting Today, Online Sales to Resume Tomorrow

Wednesday December 27, 2023 2:28 pm PST by
Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 are back in some of Apple's retail stores in the United States today, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Select stores will have availability today, while all stores will have the Apple Watch models back in stock by December 30. Online sales of the devices are set to resume tomorrow by 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Apple is able to begin selling ...
Read Full Article69 comments
Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Sales Ban Paused by US Appeals Court

Wednesday December 27, 2023 8:49 am PST by
The ban on imports of Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models has today been temporarily paused, meaning that the devices can now go back on sale for a short while longer in the United States. Apple filed an emergency request to the United States Court of Appeals following President Biden's decision to decline a veto on the sales ban, allowing it to take effect earlier this week. ...
Read Full Article181 comments
Five iPhone Camera Features to Try This Holiday Season Feature 2

5 iPhone Camera Features to Try Out This Holiday Season

Sunday December 24, 2023 2:00 am PST by
Over the holiday season, capturing photos and videos of the festivities with family and friends is an important activity for many. The iPhone has a suite of camera features that can significantly elevate the quality and creativity of your holiday photos and videos. It's easy to forget about many of the individual camera features the iPhone has to offer, and many capabilities go unused by...
Read Full Article17 comments