iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro: A Guide to All the New Features

Apple's iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max launched today in markets around the world. If you're the proud owner of one of Apple's latest models, then keep reading. Whether you're upgrading from an older iPhone or completely new to the devices, this article will help you get the most out your new iPhone.



With the first round of pre-ordered devices now being delivered to customers and availability in stores, MacRumors has put together the following series of dedicated iPhone 17 how-to articles explaining all the new features that can be found on Apple's newest models.

All iPhone 17 Models (Incl. iPhone Air)

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max

iOS 26

Forgot to Pre-Order?



For customers who forgot to pre-order one of the new models or simply decided to wait, most configurations ordered online are now estimated for delivery in late September or early October, but the good news is that same-day or next-day pickup is now an option at select Apple Store locations around the world.