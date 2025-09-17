On all models in Apple's new iPhone 17 series as well as the iPhone Air, the new 18MP Center Stage front camera transforms mobile photography with its square sensor design and intelligent auto-adjustment features. Unlike traditional front cameras, the system automatically rotates and zooms to capture perfect selfie shots.

iphone 17 center stage camera
The square sensor also captures more image data than rectangular sensors, giving you unprecedented flexibility in framing and composition without sacrificing image quality.

Understanding Auto-Rotate and Auto-Zoom

Center Stage automatically switches between horizontal and vertical orientation when you're lining up a shot, meaning you don't need to physically rotate your iPhone. The camera also dynamically adjusts its field of view based on what's happening in front of it.

When you're taking a solo selfie, for example, Center Stage keeps the frame tight for a more personal feel. As friends join the shot, the view expands to include everyone without cropping anyone out.

Taking Photos with Center Stage

iphone 17 center stage camera shooting

  1. Open the Camera app on your iPhone.
  2. Tap the circular arrows icon at the bottom right to switch to the selfie camera.
  3. The Center Stage button (the icon of a person's profile within a frame) above the viewfinder should appear as yellow, indicating the feature is enabled.
  4. Line up your shot – Center Stage automatically adjusts orientation and zoom.
  5. Hit the shutter button to capture your photo or video.

iphone 17 selfie center stage 1

Manual Camera Controls

You can override Center Stage's automatic functions when you need more control:

  • Manual rotation: Tap the orientation icon within the viewfinder to switch between portrait and landscape modes.
  • Manual zoom: Use the zoom icon (arrows pointing in/out) within the viewfinder to adjust the field of view yourself.

iphone 17 manual rotate zoom

How to Disable Auto-Rotate

iphone 17 center stage rotate
When the front camera is engaged, if Center Stage detects faces beside you or in the background and rotates to include them when you want a personal selfie:

  1. Tap the yellow Center Stage button.
  2. Tap Off next to "Auto Rotate."
  3. Take your photo normally – the camera will no longer auto-rotate. Alternatively, use the rotate orientation icon in the viewfinder to do so manually.

iphone 17 disable auto rotate

How to Disable Auto-Zoom

iphone 17 center stage auto zoom
When the front camera is engaged, if Center Stage's automatic zoom adjustments don't match your needs:

  1. Tap the yellow Center Stage button.
  2. Tap Off next to "Auto Zoom."
  3. Use the manual zoom button (with arrows pointing in/out) within the viewfinder to frame your shot exactly as desired.

iphone 17 disable auto zoom

Center Stage works during FaceTime calls too, keeping your face centered, similar to how it functions on iPads and MacBooks. If you're interested to learn about dual capture video recording on iPhone 17, be sure to check out our dedicated how-to.

Related Roundups: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 17 (Buy Now), iPhone 17 Pro (Buy Now), iPhone Air (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

iOS 26 on Three iPhones

iOS 26's Liquid Glass Design Draws Criticism From Users

Wednesday September 17, 2025 2:56 pm PDT by
It's been two days since iOS 26 was released, and Apple's new Liquid Glass design is even more divisive than expected. Any major design change can create controversy as people get used to the new look, but the MacRumors forums, Reddit, Apple Support Communities, and social media sites seem to feature more criticism than praise as people discuss the update. Complaints There are a long...
Read Full Article611 comments
iPhone 17 Pro and Air Feature

Two iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air Colors Appear to Scratch More Easily

Friday September 19, 2025 10:02 am PDT by
As reported by Bloomberg today, some of the new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air models on display at Apple Stores today are already scratched and scuffed. French blog Consomac also reported on this topic. The scratches appear to be most prominent on models with darker finishes, including the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max in Deep Blue, and the iPhone Air in Space Black. Images Credit: Consoma ...
Read Full Article280 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.0.1 Coming Soon, Likely With iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro Fix

Thursday September 18, 2025 9:17 am PDT by
Apple is preparing to release iOS 26.0.1, according to a private account on X with a proven track record of sharing information about future iOS versions. The update will have a build number of 23A350, or similar, the account said. It is likely that iOS 26.0.1 will fix a camera-related bug on the new iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro models. In his iPhone Air review, CNN Underscored's Henry T. ...
Read Full Article64 comments
M6 MacBook Pro Feature 1

Apple's Rumored MacBook Pro Redesign: 6 New Features Anticipated

Wednesday September 17, 2025 4:26 am PDT by
Apple in October 2024 overhauled its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, adding M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, Thunderbolt 5 ports on higher-end models, display changes, and more. That's quite a lot of updates in one go, but if you think this means a further major refresh for the ‌MacBook Pro‌ is now several years away, think again. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said he expects only a small ...
Read Full Article69 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.1 to iOS 26.4: Here Are 5 New Features to Expect on Your iPhone

Tuesday September 16, 2025 11:17 am PDT by
iOS 26 was finally released on Monday, but the software train never stops, and the first developer beta of iOS 26.1 will likely be released soon. iOS 18.1 was an anomaly, as the first developer beta of that version was released in late July last year, to allow for early testing of Apple Intelligence features. The first betas of iOS 15.1, iOS 16.1, and iOS 17.1 were all released in the second ...
Read Full Article39 comments
Tim Cook Rainbow

Apple Reportedly Plans to Launch These 10 Products in 'Coming Months'

Sunday September 14, 2025 8:45 am PDT by
Apple's annual September event is now in the rearview mirror, with the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3 set to launch this Friday, September 19. As always, there is more to come. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple plans to release many products in the...
Read Full Article83 comments