Apple Launches New 6TB and 12TB iCloud+ Plans

by

Apple today launched the two new iCloud+ plans that it announced during last week's iPhone-centric event. The 6TB and 12TB ‌iCloud‌+ plans can now be purchased through the ‌iCloud‌+ interface as higher-tier options that join the existing 50GB, 200GB, and 2TB storage plans.

icloud plus storage tiers
The 6TB plan is priced at $29.99 per month, while the 12TB plan is priced at $59.99 per month. Apple suggests that the 6TB plan is ideal for photographers and content creators, while it says the the 12TB plan is aimed at "advanced users."

Apple's new 6TB and 12TB plans can be shared with family members, allowing multiple people to take advantage of the storage increase if Family Sharing is in use.

icloud plus new tiers
‌iCloud‌+ has a number of benefits, including Private Relay for private Safari browsing, Hide My Email for generating single-use email addresses for each website, HomeKit Secure Video to store footage from HomeKit cameras, and support for custom email domains that can be used with an ‌iCloud‌ email address.

Top Rated Comments

inducecurrent Avatar
inducecurrent
11 minutes ago at 10:19 am
Still waiting on 500GB and 1TB...
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
7 minutes ago at 10:23 am

So people need that much? Why?
My cat photos.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coffeemilktea Avatar
coffeemilktea
6 minutes ago at 10:25 am
Ah, finally, I have enough cloud storage space for ALL my cat memes :cool:
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Prof. Avatar
Prof.
12 minutes ago at 10:19 am
Still can’t believe base iCloud storage is 50GB…

EDIT: base PAID iCloud storage is 50GB...
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jav6454 Avatar
jav6454
11 minutes ago at 10:20 am
They should have either lowered the prices on current tiers or increased capacities.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ali5289 Avatar
ali5289
8 minutes ago at 10:22 am
They should have increased all existing plans, including the free 5GB option. Nice way to money grab.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

