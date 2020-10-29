Apple One Service Bundles Set to Launch Tomorrow, Fitness+ Coming This Quarter

Apple in September announced Apple One, a new series of services bundles that will let Apple device customers purchase several services together in one package instead of separately, saving money for those who use multiple Apple service products.



Ahead of Apple's earnings call, Apple CFO Luca Maestri told Bloomberg that ‌Apple One‌ is set to launch on Friday, October 30.

‌Apple One‌ Bundle include services like Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple TV+, and more. There are three bundle options:

Individual ($14.95 per month) - Includes ‌Apple Music‌, ‌Apple TV‌+, ‌Apple Arcade‌, and 50GB iCloud storage.

- Includes ‌Apple Music‌, ‌Apple TV‌+, ‌Apple Arcade‌, and 50GB iCloud storage. Family ($19.95 per month) - Includes ‌Apple Music‌, ‌Apple TV‌+, ‌Apple Arcade‌, and 200GB of ‌iCloud‌ storage, with the services able to be shared between up to six family members.

- Includes ‌Apple Music‌, ‌Apple TV‌+, ‌Apple Arcade‌, and 200GB of ‌iCloud‌ storage, with the services able to be shared between up to six family members. Premier ($29.95 per month) - Includes ‌Apple Music‌, ‌Apple TV‌+, ‌Apple Arcade‌, ‌Apple News‌+, Fitness+, and 2TB ‌iCloud‌ storage, with the services able to be shared between up to six family members.

Apple's newest service, Apple Fitness+, is not launching tomorrow but Maestri said that it will be coming later this quarter.