Apple One's Premier Tier Available in 17 Additional Countries Starting Next Week

Apple today announced that the Premier tier of its all-in-one subscription bundle Apple One will be available in 17 additional countries starting November 3, including Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates. The press release was brought to our attention by German website Macerkopf.



Apple One allows customers to subscribe to multiple Apple services through a single plan with unified billing, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud+ with 2TB of storage. However, Apple said Apple News+ will be remaining limited to the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, so Apple One's Premier tier won't include Apple News+ in the 17 new countries where it is launching next week.

In the United States, Apple One's Premier tier is priced at $29.95 per month, offering savings of over $20 per month compared to standard monthly pricing for each of the individual services included with the bundle. With Family Sharing, up to six family members can access all the included services in Apple One with their own personal accounts.



If you are considering Apple One, make sure to read our guide on how to sign up.