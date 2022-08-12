Apple Shares Ad Promoting Apple One Subscription Service

Apple today shared a new video ad promoting its Apple One subscription, which bundles several Apple services together for one monthly price.

There are multiple tiers of the ‌Apple One‌ subscription service with prices that start at $14.95. The highest-tier Premier plan is the only one that includes all of the services in the video, and it is priced at $29.95 per month with access available for up to six family members.

For those curious about the ‌Apple One‌ subscription service, we have a dedicated guide that goes over all of the details.