Apple Shares Ad Promoting Apple One Subscription Service

Apple today shared a new video ad promoting its Apple One subscription, which bundles several Apple services together for one monthly price.

In the 30 second spot, Apple gives a quick rundown of the services that are included: Apple Music , Apple Fitness+, Apple TV+ Apple News +, Apple Arcade , and iCloud +. "What's in ‌Apple One‌? The best of Apple," reads the tagline at the end of the video.

There are multiple tiers of the ‌Apple One‌ subscription service with prices that start at $14.95. The highest-tier Premier plan is the only one that includes all of the services in the video, and it is priced at $29.95 per month with access available for up to six family members.

For those curious about the ‌Apple One‌ subscription service, we have a dedicated guide that goes over all of the details.