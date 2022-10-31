PSA: Apple Sending Emails About Apple One, Apple Music, and Apple TV+ Pricing Increases

by

Apple last week announced pricing increases for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and the Apple One bundles that include those services, and customers are now receiving emails making them aware of the changes.

Apple One Apps Feature 2
In the United States, ‌Apple Music‌ is $1 more expensive for individual users and $2 more expensive for families, while ‌Apple TV+‌ is $2 more expensive. ‌Apple One‌ plans that include these services are increasing in price accordingly as well. Current ‌Apple Music‌, ‌Apple TV+‌, and ‌Apple One‌ subscribers are receiving emails from Apple about the price increase, with a 30 day heads up. Emails have been going out since last week, but a number of ‌Apple One‌ subscribers will be receiving notices this week as it is the two year anniversary of the service's launch.

Those who do not want to pay the increased prices should have plenty of time to cancel their subscriptions before the cost changes are enacted, with the emails include a link to subscription management options.

Apple Music

  • Individual plan - $10.99/month, a $1 increase
  • Family plan - $16.99/month, a $2 increase
  • Annual plan for individuals - $109/year, a $10 increase

Apple TV+

  • Monthly plan - $6.99/month, a $2 increase
  • Annual plan - $69/year, a $20 increase

Apple One

  • Individual plan - $16.95/month, a $2 increase
  • Family plan - $22.95/month, a $3 increase
  • Premium plan - $32.95/month, a $3 increase

The pricing increases listed above pertain to the United States, but the cost of ‌Apple Music‌, ‌Apple TV+‌, and ‌Apple One‌ is also going up in other countries where the services are available.

Apple raised the price of ‌Apple Music‌ due to increased licensing costs that will provide more money to artists and songwriters, while ‌Apple TV+‌ is more expensive because it now offers more content than it did when the service launched.

Tags: Apple Music Guide, Apple TV Plus Guide, Apple One Guide

Top Rated Comments

infiniteentropy Avatar
infiniteentropy
59 minutes ago at 09:30 am
To me, the insult comes less from the modest price increases, than from the fact that the economy is slowly imploding and they have the nerve to increase prices on an already barely-enough product. Just seems like a weird move.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
1 hour ago at 09:29 am
I still say they should have tried to keep Apple One pricing the same at first to see if upping the prices elsewhere funneled more people towards Apple One
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
siddavis Avatar
siddavis
56 minutes ago at 09:32 am

To me, the insult comes less from the modest price increases, than from the fact that the economy is slowly imploding and they have the nerve to increase prices on an already barely-enough product. Just seems like a weird move.
So cancel like I did.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AdonisSMU Avatar
AdonisSMU
58 minutes ago at 09:31 am
Heaven forbid a Trillion dollar company make 1 nickel less. ??‍♂️??‍♂️??‍♂️
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ghanwani Avatar
ghanwani
58 minutes ago at 09:31 am
No increase for iCloud storage? That's great.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
infiniteentropy Avatar
infiniteentropy
55 minutes ago at 09:34 am

So cancel like I did.
For what it's worth, I did.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
