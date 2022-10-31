PSA: Apple Sending Emails About Apple One, Apple Music, and Apple TV+ Pricing Increases
Apple last week announced pricing increases for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and the Apple One bundles that include those services, and customers are now receiving emails making them aware of the changes.
In the United States, Apple Music is $1 more expensive for individual users and $2 more expensive for families, while Apple TV+ is $2 more expensive. Apple One plans that include these services are increasing in price accordingly as well. Current Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One subscribers are receiving emails from Apple about the price increase, with a 30 day heads up. Emails have been going out since last week, but a number of Apple One subscribers will be receiving notices this week as it is the two year anniversary of the service's launch.
Those who do not want to pay the increased prices should have plenty of time to cancel their subscriptions before the cost changes are enacted, with the emails include a link to subscription management options.
Apple Music
- Individual plan - $10.99/month, a $1 increase
- Family plan - $16.99/month, a $2 increase
- Annual plan for individuals - $109/year, a $10 increase
Apple TV+
- Monthly plan - $6.99/month, a $2 increase
- Annual plan - $69/year, a $20 increase
Apple One
- Individual plan - $16.95/month, a $2 increase
- Family plan - $22.95/month, a $3 increase
- Premium plan - $32.95/month, a $3 increase
The pricing increases listed above pertain to the United States, but the cost of Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One is also going up in other countries where the services are available.
Apple raised the price of Apple Music due to increased licensing costs that will provide more money to artists and songwriters, while Apple TV+ is more expensive because it now offers more content than it did when the service launched.
