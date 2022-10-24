Apple Increasing Pricing of Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One

Apple today announced pricing increases for several of its services, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, and the Apple One bundles that include those services.



‌Apple Music‌ is increasing in price by $1 for individual users and $2 for the family plan, while Apple TV is increasing in price by $2. All ‌Apple One‌ prices will also rise accordingly, according to information obtained by 9to5Mac. Full pricing is as follows:



Apple Music

Individual plan - $10.99/month, a $1 increase

Family plan - $16.99/month, a $2 increase

Annual plan for individuals - $109/year, a $10 increase

Apple TV+

Monthly plan - $6.99/month, a $2 increase

Annual plan - $69/year, a $20 increase

Apple One

Individual plan - $16.95/month, a $2 increase

Family plan - $22.95/month, a $3 increase

Premium plan - $32.95/month, a $3 increase

Apple says that prices are going up as of today due to increased licensing costs. For ‌Apple Music‌, the increase will provide artists and songwriters with additional money for their music. The price of ‌Apple TV+‌ is rising now that it has more content, according to Apple.

The pricing increases listed pertain to the United States, but prices will be going up in most countries. Subscribers will get a heads up about the pricing changes when their subscriptions renew.