Apple One is Now Available: Save Money by Bundling Apple Music, iCloud Storage, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and More

Apple One bundles are now available in the United States and over 100 other countries, allowing customers to subscribe to multiple Apple services through a single plan, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and more.



In addition to getting unified billing, customers can save money by bundling services together with Apple One. At the low end, the Individual tier offers savings of $6 per month, while the Family plan offers a savings of over $8 per month, and the Premier plan offers a savings of over $25 per month, compared to standard monthly pricing.

An overview of the three tiers of Apple One available:

Individual: Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95 per month

Family: Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95 per month, can be shared among up to six family members

Premier: Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month, can be shared among up to six family members

At launch, the Premier tier is limited to the United States, Australia, Canada, and the UK, as these are the only countries where Apple News+ is currently available. And while the Premier tier includes Apple's new Fitness+ service, which will offer workout videos and more, the service does not launch until later this year.

Apple One includes a 30-day free trial for any Apple services that customers do not already have. Once subscribed, customers can use the services included in their bundle on any platform where the services are available, such as the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and more.

To save even more, customers in the United States can pay for their Apple One subscription plan with the Apple Card to receive 3% Daily Cash per month.