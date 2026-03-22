New Apple TV and HomePod Mini Remain 'Ready' to Launch

Apple has unveiled nine new products this month, but the wait continues for the next-generation Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini models.



In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said new versions of the Apple TV and HomePod mini have been "ready" since last year, but he reiterated that Apple has held off on releasing them until the more personalized version of Siri and other Apple Intelligence upgrades are released later this year.

Inventory of the Apple TV, HomePod mini, and full-sized HomePod is once again "running low" at Apple's retail stores around the world, according to Gurman, but it is unclear if this means anything since the revamped Siri has yet to debut.

Gurman previously reported that Apple was aiming to release the personalized Siri features in either iOS 26.5 or iOS 27. The first developer beta of iOS 26.5 could be available in late March or early April, so at least some of the Siri upgrades might be just a week or two away, unless they are entirely held back until iOS 27 debuts in June.

Accordingly, if the new Apple TV and HomePod mini models remain tied to the Siri upgrades arriving in iOS 26.5 or iOS 27, then Apple should announce the devices at any point between late March and the end of September this year.

Earlier rumors claimed the next Apple TV would be equipped with the A17 Pro chip, which is the oldest chip that supports Apple Intelligence. The device is also expected to feature Apple's N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread.

As for the HomePod mini, it is expected to use an Apple Watch's S9 chip or newer, but it is not entirely clear how that chip would be capable enough to support the revamped Siri powered by Apple Intelligence. Other rumored features include the N1 chip, improved sound quality, a newer Ultra Wideband chip, and a red color option.

The current Apple TV 4K debuted in October 2022, and the HomePod mini was introduced in October 2020, so both devices are due for upgrades.