 Apple Releases tvOS 26.5 - MacRumors
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Apple Releases tvOS 26.5

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Apple today released tvOS 26.5, the fifth update to the tvOS operating system that came out last fall. tvOS 26.5 is available for the Apple TV 4K, and it comes over a month after Apple released tvOS 26.4.

tvOS 26 Feature
tvOS 26.5 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to tvOS 26.5 automatically.

No new features were found in tvOS 26.5 during the beta testing period, so it likely focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements. Apple shares tvOS release notes on its website.

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