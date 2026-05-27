 Apple Just Expanded iPhone Driver's License Feature to 14th U.S. State - MacRumors
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Apple Just Expanded iPhone Driver's License Feature to 14th U.S. State

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In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Apple Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, and then use it to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps.

Apple Just Expanded iPhone Drivers License Feature to 14th U
Starting today, the feature is available in Arkansas, which is the 14th state to offer it. However, it may take some time to roll out to all users.

To set up the feature, open the Wallet app on the iPhone and tap on the plus sign in the top-right corner. Next, tap on Driver's License and ID Cards, select Arkansas from the list, and follow the on-screen steps to complete the process.

Supported States

The following states offer driver's licenses in the Wallet app:

The feature is also available in Puerto Rico.

Future States

Apple or local DMV offices previously announced that the following U.S. states had signed on to adopt the feature, but no timeframes were disclosed:

  • Connecticut
  • Kentucky
  • Mississippi
  • Oklahoma
  • Utah
  • Virginia

Participating Airports

Apple Wallet IDs are accepted at TSA checkpoints in more than 250 airports in the U.S., for domestic travel. Given that Apple Wallet IDs are not accepted by law enforcement, and lack many other use cases, carrying a physical ID is still necessary.

Here are just some of the airports that offer the feature — there are hundreds of others:

  • Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)
  • Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)
  • Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)
  • Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
  • Denver International Airport (DEN)
  • Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
  • Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG)
  • John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH)
  • San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
  • San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC)
  • Los Angeles International (LAX)
  • Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)
  • Des Moines International Airport (DSM)
  • Eastern Iowa Airport (CID)
  • Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ)
  • Lea County Regional Airport (HOB)
  • Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (SJU)
  • Billings Logan International Airport (BIL)
  • Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN)
  • Great Falls International Airport (GTF)
  • Missoula International Airport (MSO)
  • Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)
  • Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW)
  • St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL)
  • Richmond International Airport (RIC)
  • Norfolk International Airport (ORF)
  • Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA)
  • Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport (PHF)

Travelers should refer to TSA signage to confirm availability of the feature.

Digital Passport

ios 26 digital id passport wallet
If you live in a state that does not yet offer Apple Wallet IDs, you can now create a Digital ID based on your U.S. passport, and present it at the same participating TSA checkpoints, for age and identity verification purposes during domestic travel. It is not a replacement for a physical passport, and it cannot be used for international travel.

This feature requires iOS 26.1 or watchOS 26.1 and later.

Tag: Apple Wallet

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