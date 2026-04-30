Discover Dropping Two Apple Wallet Features

Discover is planning to eliminate some of the Apple Wallet integrations that it introduced in 2023, according to letters that cardholders are receiving. As of June 4, 2026, Discover users will no longer be able to see their total card balance and transaction history in the iPhone's Wallet app, or use the Pay with Rewards feature in Apple Pay.



Apple has a Connected Cards feature that allows credit cards from participating companies to display balances and recent transactions when they're added to the Wallet app. Discover has supported the feature for nearly three years, as have many UK banks, but other credit card companies in the U.S. did not add support.

Pay with Rewards, which is also being eliminated, allows Discover cardholders use their cashback bonuses toward ‌Apple Pay‌ purchases.

Discover says that while several ‌Apple Pay‌ features are being eliminated, Discover users will still be able to use the Discover card to make ‌Apple Pay‌ purchases in retail locations and online. Here's a full list of the changes Discover is making:

Enrollment Cancellation - If applicable, your enrollment in Connected Account and Pay with Rewards with ‌Apple Pay‌ from Discover will be canceled on June 4, 2026.

- If applicable, your enrollment in Connected Account and Pay with Rewards with ‌Apple Pay‌ from Discover will be canceled on June 4, 2026. Access to Information - You will continue to have full access to your account, rewards, balances, transactions and payments on Discover.com, the Discover mobile app, and on your monthly statements. Starting June 4, 2026, you will no longer have access to such details within your Apple Wallet. You will continue to see your ‌Apple Pay‌ transactions in your wallet.

- You will continue to have full access to your account, rewards, balances, transactions and payments on Discover.com, the Discover mobile app, and on your monthly statements. Starting June 4, 2026, you will no longer have access to such details within your Apple Wallet. You will continue to see your ‌Apple Pay‌ transactions in your wallet. Pay with Rewards - Starting June 4, 2026, you will no longer be able to use rewards to cover an ‌Apple Pay‌ purchase directly at digital checkout. Your options for redeeming your Discover rewards otherwise remain the same.

- Starting June 4, 2026, you will no longer be able to use rewards to cover an ‌Apple Pay‌ purchase directly at digital checkout. Your options for redeeming your Discover rewards otherwise remain the same. Terms - Connected Accounts and Pay with Rewards with ‌Apple Pay‌ cancellation does not affect any other terms of your Discover accounts and agreements. Eligibility, service, and cancellation are subject to the ‌Apple Pay‌ terms.

It is not clear if these features are being eliminated because Apple is ending the integrations, or because Discover is opting out. The changes will go into effect on June 4, 2026.