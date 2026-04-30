 Discover Dropping Two Apple Wallet Features - MacRumors
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Discover Dropping Two Apple Wallet Features

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Discover is planning to eliminate some of the Apple Wallet integrations that it introduced in 2023, according to letters that cardholders are receiving. As of June 4, 2026, Discover users will no longer be able to see their total card balance and transaction history in the iPhone's Wallet app, or use the Pay with Rewards feature in Apple Pay.

uk bank account apple wallet 2 discover 1
Apple has a Connected Cards feature that allows credit cards from participating companies to display balances and recent transactions when they're added to the Wallet app. Discover has supported the feature for nearly three years, as have many UK banks, but other credit card companies in the U.S. did not add support.

Pay with Rewards, which is also being eliminated, allows Discover cardholders use their cashback bonuses toward ‌Apple Pay‌ purchases.

Discover says that while several ‌Apple Pay‌ features are being eliminated, Discover users will still be able to use the Discover card to make ‌Apple Pay‌ purchases in retail locations and online. Here's a full list of the changes Discover is making:

  • Enrollment Cancellation - If applicable, your enrollment in Connected Account and Pay with Rewards with ‌Apple Pay‌ from Discover will be canceled on June 4, 2026.
  • Access to Information - You will continue to have full access to your account, rewards, balances, transactions and payments on Discover.com, the Discover mobile app, and on your monthly statements. Starting June 4, 2026, you will no longer have access to such details within your Apple Wallet. You will continue to see your ‌Apple Pay‌ transactions in your wallet.
  • Pay with Rewards - Starting June 4, 2026, you will no longer be able to use rewards to cover an ‌Apple Pay‌ purchase directly at digital checkout. Your options for redeeming your Discover rewards otherwise remain the same.
  • Terms - Connected Accounts and Pay with Rewards with ‌Apple Pay‌ cancellation does not affect any other terms of your Discover accounts and agreements. Eligibility, service, and cancellation are subject to the ‌Apple Pay‌ terms.

It is not clear if these features are being eliminated because Apple is ending the integrations, or because Discover is opting out. The changes will go into effect on June 4, 2026.

Tags: Apple Wallet, Discover

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Top Rated Comments

Gengar Avatar
Gengar
34 minutes ago at 01:12 pm
I think it’s probably something Capital One is ending support for since they bought Discover and have never offered the feature.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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Smooley
28 minutes ago at 01:18 pm
I think they realized that for the most part except for making payments or disputing a charge people only log into the app/web to see their balance and available credit which if you show them in Apple Wallet you miss out on those opportunities to show people ads for other services they may provide. I would be willing to bet hamsters to chewing gum that they saw a significant enough reduction in app/web usage that it became a concern. Oh and the Capital One thing.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Agent007 Avatar
Agent007
26 minutes ago at 01:20 pm


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Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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whitby
15 minutes ago at 01:30 pm
Yet another step backward in customer convenience. I liked the features they are eliminating. This is all about forcing you back to their app and having a direct interaction with you and making everything less frictionless. I am sick tired at having to go to various apps for everything we do with no centralized management. Just means I will use my Discover card less, not more.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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