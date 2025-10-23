iPhone Driver's License Feature in Apple Wallet App Launches in Another U.S. State

In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps.

apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro
Starting today, the feature is available to residents of West Virginia. To set it up, open the Wallet app and tap on the plus sign in the top-right corner. Next, select Driver's License and ID Cards and follow the on-screen steps.

Apple says the feature requires an iPhone 8 or later running iOS 16.5 or later, or an Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 9.5 or later.

Apple Wallet License West Virginia Large
Below, we have outlined information about the feature's availability.

Supported States

Apple Wallet ID Cards
The following 12 states offer driver's licenses in the Wallet app:

The feature is also available in Puerto Rico.

Future States

Apple and state governments have previously announced that the following U.S. states have signed on to adopt the feature in the future:

  • Connecticut
  • Kentucky
  • Mississippi
  • Oklahoma
  • Utah
  • Illinois

Participating Airports

Apple says travelers should refer to TSA checkpoint signage to confirm availability of the feature.

Apple previously said Wallet IDs can be used at select TSA checkpoints in the following U.S. airports, but it no longer maintains a public list:

  • Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)
  • Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)
  • Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
  • Denver International Airport (DEN)
  • Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
  • Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG)
  • John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH)
  • San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
  • San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC)
  • Los Angeles International (LAX)
  • Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)
  • Des Moines International Airport (DSM)
  • Eastern Iowa Airport (CID)
  • Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ)
  • Lea County Regional Airport (HOB)
  • Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (SJU)
  • Billings Logan International Airport (BIL)
  • Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN)
  • Great Falls International Airport (GTF)
  • Missoula International Airport (MSO)

Apple Wallet IDs can also be used to show proof of age or identity at select businesses and venues in the U.S., but there is no list of locations.

