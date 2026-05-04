iOS 27 Will Let You Create Custom Wallet Passes

Back in April, we highlighted a new add-your-own card Wallet app option coming in iOS 27, and now Bloomberg has shared additional information. At the time, we said Apple was working on a feature that would let users generate digital passes from scans of things like movie tickets, concert passes, and gym membership cards.



The option will be called "Create a Pass," and it will bridge the gap between the Wallet app and passes that are not compatible with it. Users will be able to tap on the "+" button in the Wallet app and then scan a QR code on a pass or ticket if one is available. If there is no QR code available, there will be an option to create a custom pass.

Text in the app suggests the feature will work for tickets, memberships, gift cards, and more. There are three pass types, each with a different color. Apple is using purple for events, blue for memberships, and orange for other types of passes. Users will be able to customize images, colors and style, and text on the digital passes.

The new Wallet option is one of many features coming in ‌iOS 27‌, which will be previewed at Apple's June WWDC event. More information on what to expect from ‌iOS 27‌ can be found in our roundup.