iPhone Driver's Licenses Coming to North Dakota Residents

iPhone users who reside in North Dakota will soon be able to add their driver's licenses and IDs to the Apple Wallet app on the ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch. The on-device Digital ID can be used instead of a physical ID at select U.S. airports and for age verification in retail stores, in apps, and on the web.



Apple added North Dakota to its list of states that support driver's licenses in the Wallet app, which means the feature should be launching imminently. Earlier in September, North Dakota's Department of Transportation (DOT) said that mobile IDs would be available to North Dakota drivers "within the next month."

When the feature goes live, North Dakota residents will be able to add a license or state ID to the Apple Wallet app by opening it, tapping on the "+" button, and following the onscreen instructions. Apple's website says that the North Dakota DOT requires residents to pay a $5 fee to obtain a mobile driver's license.

Mobile IDs will be accepted by the TSA at more than 250 airports across the United States. Digital IDs on the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ and Apple Watch are not accepted everywhere, and North Dakotans should continue to carry a physical license.

Apple announced digital IDs for the Wallet app back in 2022, and states have been slowly adopting the feature. Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Iowa, California, Hawaii, and Ohio have implemented support, as has Puerto Rico. Mississippi, Illinois, Connecticut, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Utah, and West Virginia are working on support, according to Apple.