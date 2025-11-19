iPhone Driver's License Feature in Apple Wallet App Now Live in Illinois

In select U.S. states, residents can add a driver's license or state ID to Apple's Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps.



After being announced yesterday, the feature is now live in Illinois.

Apple Wallet IDs are accepted at TSA checkpoints in more than 250 airports, including O'Hare and Midway in Chicago. They can also be used to show proof of age or identity at select businesses and venues, but there is no list of specific locations.

To set up the feature, open the Wallet app and tap on the plus sign in the top-right corner. Next, select Driver's License and ID Cards and follow the steps.

Apple says the feature requires an iPhone 8 or later running iOS 16.5 or later, or an Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 9.5 or later.

The feature is also available in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, West Virginia, and Puerto Rico. Japan's My Number Card can be added to Apple Wallet too.

Apple previously said Connecticut, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Utah plan to offer the feature in the future, but it did not provide timeframes.