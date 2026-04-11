'iPhone Ultra' Will Solve Two Key Problems

Apple reportedly plans to unveil a foldable iPhone in September, and the device will supposedly solve two problems with foldable smartphones.



In case you missed it, a leaker on Chinese social media platform Weibo recently claimed that the foldable iPhone will be named "iPhone Ultra."

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the device will have improved screen quality and overall durability compared to competing foldables.

"Apple engineers believe they've solved problems with screen quality and overall durability, two long-running flaws with phones in this category," he said.

Specifically, he said the crease in the foldable iPhone's screen will be "less visible when it's unfolded" compared to some other foldables.

Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the foldable iPhone would have a virtually "crease-free" inner display, but Gurman later reported that Apple is using technology that "reduces the crease without eliminating it entirely."

The foldable iPhone is expected to open up like a book, providing users with a large 7.7-inch inner screen for watching videos, playing games, and multitasking with side-by-side apps. The device is also rumored to be equipped with a 5.3-inch outer display, two rear cameras, one front camera, and a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID.