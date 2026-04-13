 Apple's AI Chief John Giannandrea Departs This Week - MacRumors
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Apple's AI Chief John Giannandrea Departs This Week

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John Giannandrea, Apple's former head of artificial intelligence, is set to leave the company this week as his final stock vesting date approaches.

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In his "Power On" newsletter, Mark Gurman noted that Giannandrea's exit has been a prolonged one. Apple moved to dramatically reduce his role in March 2025 following the disappointing launch of Apple Intelligence and ongoing delays to the Siri overhaul, stripping him of oversight of ‌Siri‌, robotics, and other AI teams at that time. The company made the departure official at the end of last year, announcing that Giannandrea would be retiring in 2026.

In the intervening months, Giannandrea has been in an advisory role, what Gurman described as "resting and vesting," meaning remaining on the payroll until stock grants vest. With Apple's next vesting date falling on April 15, Gurman says Giannandrea's final days at the company are this week. His remaining responsibilities, which covered Apple's foundation models, AI testing, and various other functions, were divided between software chief Craig Federighi, services head Eddy Cue, and operating chief Sabih Khan.

Giannandrea joined Apple from Google in 2018. Gurman says he is unlikely to join another major technology company and is instead expected to take seats on corporate boards and pursue startup advisory work.

Gurman offered a broader assessment of why Giannandrea's tenure failed to produce results, pushing back on the notion that Cook simply struggles with outside hires: "The truth is that the top of Apple is run like a small family business with few decision-makers. And if you're not in the inner circle — which is nearly impossible to crack — you're simply not empowered enough to drive real change at the company."

Tags: John Giannandrea, Mark Gurman

Top Rated Comments

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iPay
44 minutes ago at 04:31 am

he is unlikely to join another major technology company
You bet! "I was in charge of Apple AI during these Siri years" doesn't sell very well, whatever his merits.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr_Ed Avatar
Mr_Ed
36 minutes ago at 04:39 am

Gurman offered a broader assessment of why Giannandrea's tenure failed to produce results, pushing back on the notion that Cook simply struggles with outside hires: "The truth is that the top of Apple is run like a small family business with few decision-makers. And if you're not in the inner circle — which is nearly impossible to crack — you're simply not empowered enough to drive real change at the company."
Throughout my career, I constantly reminded myself:

Responsibility - Authority = Scapegoat
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N
nt5672
31 minutes ago at 04:45 am
There is no way for the public to know if this failure was his doing or was it the leadership team's lack of vision and the corresponding lack of resources. After all the car project sucked everything else dry for nothing.

Innovation does start with large undisclipined teams like the Apple car team. it was out of control from the start. Cook should have known that. Now Apple is behind on everything except new hardware, quality is tanking, etc.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
tyranne201
51 minutes ago at 04:25 am
bye bye
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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