iPhone Driver's Licenses: These 17 U.S. States Offer Them or Will Later

In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps.

Unfortunately, this feature continues to roll out very slowly since it was announced in 2021, with only nine U.S. states and Puerto Rico offering it so far.

During its WWDC 2025 keynote last week, Apple reiterated that more states plan to offer the feature in the future, but it did not provide a timeframe.

Supported States

The following states offer driver's licenses in the Wallet app:

The feature is also available in Puerto Rico.

Future States

Apple previously announced that the following states have signed on to adopt the feature:

  • Montana
  • West Virginia
  • Connecticut
  • Kentucky
  • Mississippi
  • Oklahoma
  • Utah
  • Illinois

Participating Airports

Apple Wallet app IDs can be used at select TSA checkpoints within select U.S. airports:

  • Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)
  • Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)
  • Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
  • Denver International Airport (DEN)
  • Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
  • Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG)
  • John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH)
  • San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
  • San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC)
  • Los Angeles International (LAX)
  • Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)
  • Des Moines International Airport (DSM)
  • Eastern Iowa Airport (CID)
  • Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ)
  • Lea County Regional Airport (HOB)
  • Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (SJU)

Apple says travelers should refer to TSA checkpoint signage to confirm availability of the feature, and the TSA's website offers more details.

Apple Wallet IDs can also be used to show proof of age or identity at select businesses and venues in the U.S., but there is no list of locations.

Digital ID

In addition to driver's licenses and state IDs, iOS 26 introduces a new Digital ID, which can be created based on a U.S. passport. Apple says iPhone users can present this Digital ID in person at select TSA checkpoints for identity verification purposes during domestic travel within the U.S., but it is not a replacement for a physical passport, and it cannot be used for international travel and border crossing in lieu of a U.S. passport.

