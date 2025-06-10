iOS 26 Will Let You Add Your U.S. Passport to Wallet for Identity Verification

In iOS 26, Apple is implementing a new Digital ID feature that builds on integration for Driver's Licenses in the Wallet app. Starting this fall, Apple Wallet will allow iPhone users to add a U.S. passport that can be used in lieu of a physical passport for domestic travel.



The Digital ID can be stored on the ‌iPhone‌ or the Apple Watch, and it can be used at select TSA checkpoints throughout the United States. It is Real ID compliant, as a passport can be presented instead of a Real ID when traveling.

Digital IDs do not replace physical passports, and Apple warns that they cannot be used for international travel or border crossings. In these situations, a physical passport will be required, but for domestic travel, ‌iPhone‌ users won't need to pull out a passport and can instead pass through TSA checkpoints quicker.

As with state driver's licenses and IDs, Digital IDs will work for age and identity verification in apps, retail store locations, and new in ‌iOS 26‌, websites. The option to add a passport to Wallet for use as an ID option will expand digital identification features to many more ‌iPhone‌ users.

U.S. states and territories have been slowly rolling out support for IDs in the Wallet app, but it is still limited to Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Maryland, New Mexico, Ohio, and Puerto Rico.

Apple is adding other travel-friendly features to the Wallet app. There's an overhauled boarding pass experience that provides users with a Live Activity overview of their flight and real-time updates. Boarding passes also offer options to go to Maps for an airport overview, and Find My for tracking luggage.

Apple is partnering with airlines to implement the updated boarding passes, and these airlines will be the first to support the feature: Air Canada, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, Jetstar, Lufthansa Group, Qantas, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, and Virgin Australia.