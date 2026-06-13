Antonee Robinson Shows Off Unreleased Two-Tone Beats Over-Ear Headphones at the World Cup

Several players involved in the World Cup have been spotted wearing unreleased Beats over-ear headphones over the past couple of weeks, and U.S. men's national soccer team star Antonee Robinson is the latest to be spotted with them. Robinson was captured in a photo on his Instagram account wearing a two-tone version that appears to feature a white headband and housings but with royal blue ear cups.



Previous versions of the headphones seen in photos of Yamine Lamal have featured only a single color, and it's unclear which color options are going to be available to the public, whether ear cups will be swappable to customize your own set, or if Robinson's set is a custom version produced only for him or a limited number of influencers.