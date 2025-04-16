Apple Announces Major Reduction in Greenhouse Gas Emissions

by

Apple today announced that it has now reduced its global greenhouse gas emissions by more than 60 percent compared to 2015 levels, as part of its commitment to achieving full carbon neutrality across its entire business footprint by 2030.

apple park sunset
The update was shared ahead of Earth Day as part of the company's 2025 Environmental Progress Report. The 60% milestone includes emissions from corporate operations, manufacturing, and the full product life cycle. The company aims to cut its emissions by 75% overall by 2030, with the remaining 25% to be offset through what it describes as "high-quality carbon credits." According to Apple, its efforts in 2024 alone prevented around 41 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

The report outlines several areas of recent progress, particularly in clean energy adoption across its supply chain and the use of recycled materials in Apple-designed components. As of this year, Apple has achieved the use of 99% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets across its product lines, including in the Taptic Engine found in the iPhone and Apple Watch. The company also reports 99% recycled cobalt usage in batteries that are designed in-house, which it says accounts for over 97% of its total cobalt consumption. The goal is to reach 100% for both materials during 2025.

Apple said that there are now 17.8 gigawatts of renewable electricity in use across its supply chain–a significant increase from previous years. In 2024, the renewable energy used by suppliers helped avoid 21.8 million metric tons of emissions, an increase of more than 17% compared to 2023. Suppliers are also working with Apple to improve energy efficiency, avoiding almost two million metric tons of emissions.

Apple has additionally focused on reducing emissions from the manufacturing of semiconductors and displays, processes that release potent fluorinated greenhouse gases. The company said that 26 of its semiconductor suppliers, as well as all of its direct display suppliers, have now committed to abate at least 90% of fluorinated emissions related to Apple production by 2030.

Since the launch of its Supplier Clean Water Program in 2013, Apple and its suppliers have apparently saved more than 90 billion gallons of fresh water. The company reports that 14 billion gallons were saved in 2024 alone, and that participating suppliers achieved an average reuse rate of 42%. Apple has set a target to replenish 100% of freshwater used in high-stress areas by 2030 and has now initiated partnerships expected to account for over 40% of that goal.

The company's "Zero Waste" program continued to expand last year. Suppliers involved in the program redirected roughly 600,000 metric tons of waste from landfills in 2024, bringing the total to 3.6 million metric tons since the program began in 2015. Moreover, the new MacBook Air is produced using more than 55 percent recycled content—the highest proportion yet in any Apple device.

As part of its Earth Day initiatives, Apple is encouraging users to recycle eligible devices by offering 10% off a new Apple accessory when recycling in-store before May 16. It is also launching a range of themed content and challenges; Apple Watch users will be able to earn a limited-edition award on April 22 by completing a 30-minute workout.

A new episode of Time to Walk featuring actress and environmental advocate Shailene Woodley will be available from April 21 in Apple Fitness+. Additional episodes of Time to Run explore locations such as Lake Tahoe, Zion National Park, and Yellowstone. These are accompanied by a guided ocean breathing meditation.

Apple TV+ is also promoting a selection of nature-themed content for Earth Day, including original series such as Prehistoric Planet, Tiny World, Earth at Night in Color, and The Secret Lives of Animals in a curated collection titled "The Future Is Up to Us." The Tips app now includes a dedicated Earth Day collection that suggests ways ‌iPhone‌ users can reduce environmental impact, such as identifying plants in the Photos app or using downloadable Maps for offline outdoor exploration.

Tags: Apple Environment, Environment, Environmental Responsibility

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 12 New Features

Sunday April 13, 2025 7:52 am PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of April 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone ...
Read Full Article125 comments
Apple 2025 Thumb 1

10 Products Still Coming From Apple in 2025

Friday April 11, 2025 4:14 pm PDT by
Apple may have updated several iPads and Macs late last year and early this year, but there are still multiple new devices that we're looking forward to seeing in 2025. Most will come in September or October, but there could be a few surprises before then. We've rounded up a list of everything that we're still waiting to see from Apple in 2025. iPhone 17, 17 Air, and 17 Pro - We get...
Read Full Article57 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Triad

Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhone May Finally Go All Screen

Tuesday April 15, 2025 6:31 am PDT by
Apple is preparing a "bold" new iPhone Pro model for the iPhone's 20th anniversary in 2027, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. As part of what's being described as a "major shake-up," Apple is said to be developing a design that makes more extensive use of glass – and this could point directly to the display itself. Here's the case for Apple releasing a truly all-screen iPhone with no...
Read Full Article76 comments
iOS 19 Roundup Feature

iOS 19 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

Tuesday April 15, 2025 7:37 am PDT by
The first iOS 19 beta is less than two months away, and there are already a handful of new features that are expected with the update. Apple should release the first iOS 19 beta to developers immediately following the WWDC 2025 keynote, which is scheduled for Monday, June 9. Following beta testing, the update should be released to the general public in September. Below, we recap the key...
Read Full Article30 comments
Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Homescreen

Foldable iPhone Resolutions Leak With Under-Screen Camera Tipped

Monday April 14, 2025 3:12 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone (or "iPhone Fold") will feature two screens as part of its book-style design, and a Chinese leaker claims to know the resolutions for both of them. According to the Weibo-based account Digital Chat Station, the inner display, which is approximately 7.76 inches, will use a 2,713 x 1,920 resolution and feature "under-screen camera technology." Meanwhile, the...
Read Full Article91 comments
iPad Pro iPadOS

iPadOS 19 Will Be 'More Like macOS' in Three Ways

Sunday April 13, 2025 6:43 am PDT by
A common complaint about the iPad Pro is that the iPadOS software platform fails to fully take advantage of the device's powerful hardware. That could soon change. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said that iPadOS 19 will be "more like macOS." Gurman said that iPadOS 19 will be "more like a Mac" in three ways:Improved productivity Improved multitasking Improved app window management...
Read Full Article219 comments
Apple Vision Pro with battery Feature Blue Magenta

Vision Pro 2 Rumored to Have Two Key Advantages Over Current Model

Sunday April 13, 2025 7:15 am PDT by
Apple is working on a new version of the Vision Pro with two key advantages over the current model, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Specifically, in his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said Apple is developing a new headset that is both lighter and less expensive than the current Vision Pro, which starts at $3,499 in the U.S. and weighs up to 1.5 pounds. Gurman said Apple is also...
Read Full Article127 comments
Apple Bristol Current

An Apple Store in the UK is Permanently Closing Later This Year

Monday April 14, 2025 7:33 am PDT by
Apple has confirmed that it will be permanently closing its retail store in the heart of Bristol, England, and there is no replacement in sight. Apple Bristol in 2023 Apple Bristol will be closing its doors on Saturday, August 9, due to redevelopment plans at the Cabot Circus Shopping Centre, and the adjacent Bristol Shopping Quarter. According to news reports, and a building application, the ...
Read Full Article28 comments
iPhone 6s MacRumors YouTube

Apple Says These Products Are Now Vintage

Tuesday April 15, 2025 9:53 am PDT by
Apple today updated its vintage products list to add the 2018 Mac mini and the iPhone 6s, devices that will get more limited service and repairs now that they are considered vintage. The iPhone 6s initially launched in 2015, but Apple kept it around as a low-cost device until 2018, which is why it is only now being added to the vintage list. The iPhone 6s had Apple's A9 chip, and it was...
Read Full Article71 comments

Top Rated Comments

ScooterComputer Avatar
ScooterComputer
41 minutes ago at 07:35 am
Primarily achieved by having put Phil "The Schill" Schiller out to pasture! That bloviating windbag had to have accounted for at least half the CO2 emissions of Apple, spouting his propagandist PR nonsense.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
IceCool Avatar
IceCool
35 minutes ago at 07:40 am
Hoping we don’t lose any amount of time during WWDC25 to these announcements. They’re perfectly fine as just PR’s and I don’t believe they have a place in a “Developer Conference”.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
IceCool Avatar
IceCool
33 minutes ago at 07:42 am

Did someone say this was part of WWDC?
Yes. Source: WWDC24 ('//www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXeOiIDNNek')
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gsmornot Avatar
gsmornot
45 minutes ago at 07:30 am
?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Plutonius Avatar
Plutonius
22 minutes ago at 07:54 am
I suppose that Apple needed to find some good news to counter the bad press they have been getting lately.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments