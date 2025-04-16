Apple Announces Major Reduction in Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Apple today announced that it has now reduced its global greenhouse gas emissions by more than 60 percent compared to 2015 levels, as part of its commitment to achieving full carbon neutrality across its entire business footprint by 2030.



The update was shared ahead of Earth Day as part of the company's 2025 Environmental Progress Report. The 60% milestone includes emissions from corporate operations, manufacturing, and the full product life cycle. The company aims to cut its emissions by 75% overall by 2030, with the remaining 25% to be offset through what it describes as "high-quality carbon credits." According to Apple, its efforts in 2024 alone prevented around 41 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

The report outlines several areas of recent progress, particularly in clean energy adoption across its supply chain and the use of recycled materials in Apple-designed components. As of this year, Apple has achieved the use of 99% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets across its product lines, including in the Taptic Engine found in the iPhone and Apple Watch. The company also reports 99% recycled cobalt usage in batteries that are designed in-house, which it says accounts for over 97% of its total cobalt consumption. The goal is to reach 100% for both materials during 2025.

Apple said that there are now 17.8 gigawatts of renewable electricity in use across its supply chain–a significant increase from previous years. In 2024, the renewable energy used by suppliers helped avoid 21.8 million metric tons of emissions, an increase of more than 17% compared to 2023. Suppliers are also working with Apple to improve energy efficiency, avoiding almost two million metric tons of emissions.

Apple has additionally focused on reducing emissions from the manufacturing of semiconductors and displays, processes that release potent fluorinated greenhouse gases. The company said that 26 of its semiconductor suppliers, as well as all of its direct display suppliers, have now committed to abate at least 90% of fluorinated emissions related to Apple production by 2030.

Since the launch of its Supplier Clean Water Program in 2013, Apple and its suppliers have apparently saved more than 90 billion gallons of fresh water. The company reports that 14 billion gallons were saved in 2024 alone, and that participating suppliers achieved an average reuse rate of 42%. Apple has set a target to replenish 100% of freshwater used in high-stress areas by 2030 and has now initiated partnerships expected to account for over 40% of that goal.

The company's "Zero Waste" program continued to expand last year. Suppliers involved in the program redirected roughly 600,000 metric tons of waste from landfills in 2024, bringing the total to 3.6 million metric tons since the program began in 2015. Moreover, the new MacBook Air is produced using more than 55 percent recycled content—the highest proportion yet in any Apple device.

As part of its Earth Day initiatives, Apple is encouraging users to recycle eligible devices by offering 10% off a new Apple accessory when recycling in-store before May 16. It is also launching a range of themed content and challenges; Apple Watch users will be able to earn a limited-edition award on April 22 by completing a 30-minute workout.

A new episode of Time to Walk featuring actress and environmental advocate Shailene Woodley will be available from April 21 in Apple Fitness+. Additional episodes of Time to Run explore locations such as Lake Tahoe, Zion National Park, and Yellowstone. These are accompanied by a guided ocean breathing meditation.

Apple TV+ is also promoting a selection of nature-themed content for Earth Day, including original series such as Prehistoric Planet, Tiny World, Earth at Night in Color, and The Secret Lives of Animals in a curated collection titled "The Future Is Up to Us." The Tips app now includes a dedicated Earth Day collection that suggests ways ‌iPhone‌ users can reduce environmental impact, such as identifying plants in the Photos app or using downloadable Maps for offline outdoor exploration.